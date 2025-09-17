Home / Companies / Start Ups / AI startup Sentient launches open AGI network for 2 million users

AI startup Sentient launches open AGI network for 2 million users

Nailwal calls this launch "a pivotal moment where India proves it can define the AI future - not just follow it"

Sandip Nailwal, cofounder, Sentient
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:05 AM IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Sentient on Tuesday launched its open-source artificial general intelligence (AGI) network, opening access to 2 million waitlisted users and enabling multiple AI agents to collaborate in real time. 
The company said it will compete directly with players such as OpenAI and AWS as it has launched its first open AGI network where 40+ AI agents, models, and 50+ data sources collaborate in real time. 
“The US-China AI standoff risks locking out the rest of the world. Without a common open base, sovereign models become national silos. Sentient gives India and allied nations the rails to compete, and win, on their own terms,” said Sandeep Nailwal, cofounder of Sentient. 
The platform integrates ecosystem agents deployed across multiple blockchains. Agents and data sources are accessible through Sentient Chat, a consumer interface of the AI firm. 
The company claims that it is capable of generating outputs like comprehensive investment reports that combine pricing, research, and market data in real time.
 
“From generating comprehensive financial asset reports to delivering personalised daily news briefings, planning travel, or producing detailed research summaries, Sentient’s spaces demonstrate how agents can be orchestrated into complex, multi-step workflows, going far beyond simple prompt wrapping,” the company said in a statement.
 
The other cofounder of San Francisco-based Sentient is Himanshu Tyagi.
 
In 2024, it raised $85 million in a seed funding round coled by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Framework Ventures, with participation from other investors.
 
“We're proving that open, composable intelligence can out-innovate any single company,” Tyagi said. “When thousands of developers can contribute specialised agents that automatically work together, you get emergent intelligence that no single closed system can match,” he added.
 
The company taps into a global team of developers unlike closed labs relying on finite engineers. It added that this model functioned on a token-based incentive system where developers earn tokens whenever their agents, models, or data are used, and users can stake tokens to support the agents they find most valuable.
 
“Unlike traditional pay-per-API models that charge developers without offering ownership or profit-sharing, Sentient rewards contributors with a direct stake in the network’s growth,” the company said. 

Defining AI future

  • In the model, 40+ AI agents, models, and 50+ data sources collaborate in real time
  • The platform integrates ecosystem agents deployed across multiple blockchains
  • Capable of generating outputs like comprehensive investment reports
  • The company said this would compete directly with players such as OpenAI and AWS
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceStartupsTechnology

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

