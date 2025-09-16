Simple Energy makes India's first heavy rare-earth free EV motors

EV two-wheeler maker Simple Energy, which is eyeing an IPO in FY27, has become India’s first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to commercially manufacture heavy-rare-earth (HRE) free motors. This shields the company from dependence on Chinese imports of HRE motors, which has been ailing the industry in recent months.

At the heart of this innovation lies a patented motor architecture developed by Simple Energy’s in-house R&D team. For years, heavy rare earth magnets have been the default in EV motors due to their high torque density and compact size. The crisis highlighted the need for localisation efforts. Simple Energy has achieved 95 per cent localisation across its manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Suhas Rajkumar, chief executive officer and co-founder, Simple Energy, said, “Global supply chain disruptions and material dependencies have made one thing clear: the future of electric mobility must be built on self-reliance. Deep localisation and a ‘Make in India’ approach are no longer aspirations—they’re imperatives.” “This patented, in-house technology replaces heavy rare earth magnets with optimised compounds and is powered by proprietary algorithms that manage heat and torque in real time. Already in production, it proves that high performance can be achieved without compromising sustainability or strategic independence,” he added. In response to material restrictions, Simple Energy explored alternative compounds and systematically tested combinations to deliver performance on par with heavy rare-earth-based systems. This was coupled with proprietary in-house algorithms that control how the motor manages heat, magnetic field, and torque delivery.

The company has a 200,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new motor line delivers the same performance and torque-driven character without relying on heavy rare earth elements. Unlike most EV players who rely on external suppliers, Simple Energy designs and manufactures its own motors. This allows full control over iterations, testing, and deployment, which the company claims helped it to develop an in-house solution outpacing peers. The crisis of this critical raw material had also affected companies like Bajaj Auto, which navigated supply disruptions in July and August. In the third week of August the company said it had secured supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the festive season. Bajaj Auto faced significant production challenges, with output for the Chetak electric scooter reduced by up to 50 per cent in July.