Myntra partners Sourav Ganguly to launch Souragya ethnic wear brand

Myntra has teamed up with Sourav Ganguly to launch Souragya, a premium ethnic wear brand featuring Bengali-inspired festive designs ahead of the Durga Puja shopping season

Sourav Ganguly
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra is betting on celebrity partnerships and regional cultural heritage to capture India’s lucrative festive wear market. The firm is launching a premium ethnic wear brand, Souragya, with former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly ahead of the Durga Puja shopping season.
 
Souragya will feature nearly 100 styles of traditional Bengali garments, including sherwanis, kurtas, and ceremonial wear, targeting consumers seeking culturally authentic designs.
 
“The brand is all about celebrating the craftsmanship of India while infusing contemporary design elements,” Ganguly said. “Myntra’s expertise in design and its ability to bring this vision to life have been crucial in ensuring that the collection not only embodies sartorial excellence but also remains accessible to a wide audience.”
 
The launch coincides with India’s peak festive shopping period, when ethnic wear sales surge. Myntra Jabong India Private Limited (MJIPL), Myntra’s B2B wholesale arm, will manage design, manufacturing, and distribution for the brand, which highlights traditional Bengali crafts such as Kantha embroidery, Jamdani weaves, and Batik printing techniques.
 
The selection reflects the roots of modern Bengal, offering traditional kurtas with mayurpankh dhotis and gamchas. Customers will also find ceremonial styles such as sherwanis with dhotis, churidars, tapering trousers, salwars, and kurta sets.
 
“With the festive season upon us, Souragya will make for an ideal fashion choice for celebrations and beyond,” said Suman Saha, CXO and head of House of Brands, MJIPL. “The collection represents a strategic addition to our premium ethnic wear portfolio, offering a taste of exquisite designs and the region’s love for colour, through varied collections for multiple occasions.”
 
The launch marks Myntra’s latest push into private-label premium segments as competition intensifies in India’s online fashion and lifestyle market, which is projected to expand from $16–17 billion to $40–45 billion by 2028, according to industry estimates.

Topics :MyntraSourav Gangulyfashion brandfestive season sale

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

