Amazon Pay to ramp up Smart Store services partnership with top 20 brands

Amazon Pay is ramping up its partnership with the top 20 brands in the country as it scales its 'Smart Stores' service, a senior executive from the firm said. This will take its total brand partnership number to 150.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel “We could have launched Smart Stores at a higher velocity but we are gradual in terms of just making sure that the right inputs are there. This year we will see the top 15-20 brands coming on board with us,” said Girish Krishnan, Director – Payments, Rewards & Merchant Services, Amazon Pay.

The company, which is the fintech arm of e-commerce major Amazon India, has launched 18,000 Smart Stores in the country since its inception in 2019.



The company’s push with Smart Stores is driven by its observation that sales in categories such as consumer durables occur in physical stores. “In some categories, more than 90 per cent of sales are actually happening offline. Consumer durables is one of the categories,” he added.

Merchants get to experience a rise in terms of sales and customer traction in these stores. “We have rolled it out across thousands of stores in India. We have seen really good traction. Merchants get about 10 to 20 per cent increase in sales,” he noted.

It has partnered with companies across categories such as electronics, mobiles, beauty, restaurants, kitchen, fashion, and appliances. Currently, major brands visible on the Smart Store interface include HP, Prestige, Oppo, Himalaya, among others.



Amazon Pay’s Smart Store service encourages offline shopping for customers in a way similar to a user browsing through products on a digital interface. With Smart Store, Amazon wants to bring the online shopping convenience to offline.

Krishnan explains that a service like a smart store solves multiple challenges users encounter during their journey of shopping offline. This includes, and is not limited to, discovery of products, making informed choices, affordability, and acceptance of different payment instruments.

Nestled within the Amazon Pay app, users can browse through different outlets around them using the Smart Stores service and scan through the catalogue of products available at the retailer.



“It is the offline merchants' branded store which comes to the customer. There are no online prices, no distractions. It only shows you the products, reviews, ratings. It then allows you to browse all the offers, which are available only in the store and then you can pay with it,” he said.

For the Bengaluru-based company, a Smart Store unlocks opportunities for its in-house financial products such as its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering Amazon Pay Later, its co-branded credit card, payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), among other instruments.

“Customers can pay with any payment instruments right in the store. Affordability is a big unlock for us and we really want to scale our pay later service. With the corporate credit card, the idea is that all people going to stores should have easy access to credit. That is really a long-term vision for us,” he elucidated.



With Amazon Pay’s Pay Later offering, customers can get credit anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, Krishnan added. The company has over eight million pay later lines available, and its Amazon Pay-ICICI co-branded credit card has crossed four million customers.

Meanwhile, despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking risk weights on unsecured personal loans last year, the company has not seen any dip in numbers on an aggregated basis.

“We have grown our (credit) limits. We are also very thoughtful in terms of giving the credit line to customers. So, we have not changed our strategy and that is where it’s seen a steady adoption in the market… We have been able to offer the full suite of payment instruments, and we have not seen a dip in any of these numbers,” he said.



Despite the number of merchants that the company has onboarded, Krishnan notes that its partnership with brands is merchant agnostic.

“Our partnership with the brands is very agnostic of the merchant. So we talk to the brands or banks, and then often with the merchants whether they want to participate in some of these programmes… We go brand by brand,” he said.

He further adds to his argument by stating that the company’s conversations with brands are driven by propositions of value such as offers or rewards.

“For example, if we are onboarding a brand, then we say like, can we launch in all your stores and will you be able to provide affordability options for the customers. Our approach is very different, we don't go to the store to onboard it, it's primarily driven by a value conversation with a brand,” he added.