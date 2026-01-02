Arya.ag secures ₹725 crore funding in equity round led by GEF Capital

Arya.ag, India’s largest integrated grain-commerce platform, said it has raised ₹725 crore in an equity round led by GEF Capital Partners. The company said the funding will be used to expand engagement with farmers and producer groups, promote climate-smart and market-linked agricultural practices, and improve technology access for smallholders. Arya.ag also plans to use the capital to reduce post-harvest losses at the farmgate and across the broader agricultural supply chain.

“GEF, as a partner, shares our conviction on profitably building equitable agri value chains by reducing vulnerability to climate and market risks. We will use this capital to reach more farmers and develop products that reward sustainable practices at the farmgate,” said Prasanna Rao, co-founder and chief executive of Arya.ag. “Our goal is to ensure that the smallest of stakeholders have access to information (data insights), finance and markets, through affordable technology, and, in doing so, have the ability to significantly increase their incomes.”

Founded in 2013 by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra and Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag’s model is designed to bridge the trust gap in Indian agriculture, build efficient networks and unlock higher incomes for farmers. Through its integrated value chain approach — spanning pre-harvest to post-harvest solutions — Arya.ag enables the smallest of stakeholders in Indian agriculture to participate equitably in value chains by helping them decide when and to whom to sell their produce. Its expanding network of Smart Farm Centres, combined with a comprehensive suite of storage, finance and commerce solutions, helps farmers and FPOs sustainably and structurally improve incomes at scale.

With over 60 per cent of India’s workforce engaged in agriculture and more than half of farming households excluded from formal credit sources, Arya.ag’s integrated platform addresses a critical gap in the market by providing farmgate-level agri networks and solutions, including farm insights, storage, instant finance and transparent market linkages. Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor for this equity round. Arya.ag continues to grow as India’s only profitable agritech company and has cemented its position as India’s leading integrated agri-solutions platform. The company reported net revenue of ₹300 crore in H1 FY26, marking 28 per cent growth over last year, while profits rose 39 per cent to ₹31.5 crore during the same period. With rapid growth across storage, finance and commerce, Arya.ag has been the partner of choice for farmers, FPOs (farmer producer organisations), agri-enterprises and financial institutions building a more efficient, climate-smart agri ecosystem.