GIA to expand Indian offerings, revise grading for lab-grown diamonds

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will continue to add new services in the Indian market to ensure that confidence remains in the consumer mindset.
Beginning later this year, GIA—which is dedicated to research and education in the fields of gemology and jewellery—will start using descriptive terms to characterise the quality of laboratory-grown diamonds and will no longer use the colour and clarity nomenclature that GIA developed for natural diamonds.
“We certainly understand the criticality of how India's retail market is growing, and as our mission is to ensure consumer confidence in gems and jewellery, we will continue to add new services as required to ensure that confidence remains,” said Susan Jacques, president and global chief executive officer, GIA, in an interview with Business Standard.
She explained that while GIA plans to introduce more services in India, she did not elaborate on which services are expected.
“I can't give you definitive plans, but we certainly have continual conversations about what our presence needs to be and where. In education, we obviously have a different plan than for laboratory services, but we see great opportunity in coloured stones,” Jacques said.
She also added that GIA has introduced pearl services in the Indian market. “We don't necessarily need to enlarge our footprint to provide our services. India has been a diamond-dominant market, and our clients who submit for our services are, in most cases, not necessarily the retailers—they're the manufacturers. Being present for diamonds in India was extremely important, and we came early,” she explained.
Speaking on emerging trends, she said that in the US market, many people are choosing different cuts for diamonds compared to previous generations.
“We're seeing a huge shift towards fancy-cut diamonds versus the traditional round cut. We're seeing people aspiring to have a coloured gemstone for an engagement ring. As trends evolve and consumer preferences change, we adapt the necessary services we can provide,” Jacques explained.