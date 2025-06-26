Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GIA to expand Indian offerings, revise grading for lab-grown diamonds

GIA to expand Indian offerings, revise grading for lab-grown diamonds

GIA will stop using traditional clarity and colour scales for lab-grown diamonds and expand services in India to support rising consumer confidence in jewellery

Susan Jacques

Susan Jacques, President and Global CEO, Gemological Institute of America

Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will continue to add new services in the Indian market to ensure that confidence remains in the consumer mindset.
 
Beginning later this year, GIA—which is dedicated to research and education in the fields of gemology and jewellery—will start using descriptive terms to characterise the quality of laboratory-grown diamonds and will no longer use the colour and clarity nomenclature that GIA developed for natural diamonds.
 
“We certainly understand the criticality of how India's retail market is growing, and as our mission is to ensure consumer confidence in gems and jewellery, we will continue to add new services as required to ensure that confidence remains,” said Susan Jacques, president and global chief executive officer, GIA, in an interview with Business Standard. 
   
She explained that while GIA plans to introduce more services in India, she did not elaborate on which services are expected.

Also Read

The Golconda Blue

Rare Golconda blue diamond with royal ties heads to auction in Geneva

Adit Bhansali and Aayush Bhansa, Founders, Firefly Diamonds

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Firefly raises $3 mn in funding

PremiumAlthough the exact pricing depends on the four 'C's (carat, cut, colour, and clarity) and market conditions, lab‐grown diamonds tend to be roughly 30–50 per cent cheaper than a natural diamond of similar quality

Laboratory-grown diamonds can be a girl's best friend forever, too!

Vedanta

Vedanta declared preferred bidder for diamond block in Madhya Pradesh

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rate cuts still possible despite neutral stance, says policy member

 
“I can't give you definitive plans, but we certainly have continual conversations about what our presence needs to be and where. In education, we obviously have a different plan than for laboratory services, but we see great opportunity in coloured stones,” Jacques said.
 
She also added that GIA has introduced pearl services in the Indian market. “We don't necessarily need to enlarge our footprint to provide our services. India has been a diamond-dominant market, and our clients who submit for our services are, in most cases, not necessarily the retailers—they're the manufacturers. Being present for diamonds in India was extremely important, and we came early,” she explained.
 
Speaking on emerging trends, she said that in the US market, many people are choosing different cuts for diamonds compared to previous generations.
 
“We're seeing a huge shift towards fancy-cut diamonds versus the traditional round cut. We're seeing people aspiring to have a coloured gemstone for an engagement ring. As trends evolve and consumer preferences change, we adapt the necessary services we can provide,” Jacques explained. 
 

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Will no longer continue with toll operate transfer model: Gadkari

Although the exact pricing depends on the four 'C's (carat, cut, colour, and clarity) and market conditions, lab‐grown diamonds tend to be roughly 30–50 per cent cheaper than a natural diamond of similar quality

Exports of cut and polished diamonds to decline by 7-10% in FY26: Icra

realty sector, real estate

Private equity flows into Indian real estate fall 41% in H1 CY25: Report

steel, steel industry

Sluggish demand weighs on Indian steel sector, pulls down prices

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari says govt working on rare earth alternatives: 'Will be solved soon'

Topics : diamond jewellery jewellery industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon