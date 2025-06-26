Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Exports of cut and polished diamonds to decline by 7-10% in FY26: Icra

Exports of cut and polished diamonds to decline by 7-10% in FY26: Icra

India's CPD exports may decline to $12 billion in FY26 amid pressure from US tariffs, lower demand in China, and rising competition from lab-grown diamonds

Although the exact pricing depends on the four 'C's (carat, cut, colour, and clarity) and market conditions, lab‐grown diamonds tend to be roughly 30–50 per cent cheaper than a natural diamond of similar quality

Indian CPD industry is staring at another demand downturn due to the proposed imposition of tariffs by the US.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cut and polished diamond (CPD) exports are expected to decline by a further 7–10 per cent year-on-year during the current fiscal to about $12 billion, after witnessing a 20-year low in FY25, Icra said in a report on Thursday.“This is largely attributable to pressure on demand in the US, exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding the imposition of US tariffs. Icra has thus maintained its sector outlook at negative,” the report said.
 
During the previous financial year, CPD exports from India contracted 17 per cent to $13 billion due to worsened global macroeconomic conditions and increasing competition from lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and fancy-coloured diamonds (FCDs). 
   
There was a slowdown in demand in the US and China—two key consuming markets.Driven by a shift in consumer preferences for comparatively inexpensive diamonds and the perception of LGDs' ethical sourcing, these diamonds have gained momentum, with their market share increasing to 8 per cent of polished diamond exports in FY25 compared to 1 per cent in FY19, the report said. 
 
“Volumes are expected to witness further sequential decline in H1 FY26 (April–September), led by additional demand pressures emanating from uncertainties around US tariff imposition and continued subdued offtake from China,” the report added. With high inflation having reduced discretionary spending globally, the Indian CPD industry is staring at another demand downturn due to the proposed imposition of tariffs by the US.The report further stated that rough diamond imports into India are a leading indicator of global demand for CPDs. 
 
During FY25, while volumes declined by around 16 per cent year-on-year, overall imports in value terms dropped sharply by 26 per cent due to an 11 per cent moderation in average rough prices.“While anticipating a slowdown in demand, CPD players managed inventory levels in FY25 by reducing rough procurement and cutting back on production, followed by extended seasonal holidays in Q3 FY25. Moreover, to save on the additional cost led by US tariffs, most Indian CPD exporters increased shipments to the US in March 2025, thus leading to controlled inventory levels at the year-end,” the report said, suggesting that CPD players remain reluctant to buy roughs amid sluggish overseas demand and the evolving tariff situation.

More From This Section

realty sector, real estate

Private equity flows into Indian real estate fall 41% in H1 CY25: Report

steel, steel industry

Sluggish demand weighs on Indian steel sector, pulls down prices

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari says govt working on rare earth alternatives: 'Will be solved soon'

Knight Frank

PE inflow in real estate at $1.73 bn, set to drop in H1: Knight Frank

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Oil refiners' May crude processing edges up 0.4% from a year earlier

Topics : ICRA US tariffs Diamond industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon