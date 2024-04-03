Bets from big global VC firms fall 80% in India in 2023 amid funding winter

Investments from large foreign investors, like Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, and Softbank, fell by as much as 80 per cent on average in 2023, amid the Indian startup ecosystem’s so-called funding winter.

Regardless, many of them say they are very bullish on the Indian market and are looking to ramp up their investments this year.

Over the past two years, these large global venture capital (VC) firms have seemingly been pulling out of the Indian market. This is especially alarming given that foreign investments make up a sizable chunk of overall funding in India.



Investment giant Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India), one of the most prominent investors in India, saw its investments fall by as much as 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $197.5 million across 23 deals in 2023, down from $1.5 billion across 38 deals in 2022, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.

Likewise, early-stage investor Accel’s investments in India, across stages, fell 84 per cent Y-o-Y to $197.5 million across 18 deals last year, from around $1.2 billion in as many as 50 deals in 2022. Accel has invested in companies like Flipkart, Swiggy, Freshworks, and Zetwerk, among others.







US-headquartered Tiger Global reduced its investments by around 71 per cent Y-o-Y to $869.9 million across just five deals in 2023, from $3 billion across 45 deals in 2022.

Japanese investment major Softbank, which has taken bets on startups like OYO, Delhivery and Paytm, saw a drastic decline last year. The firm made no investments in the country in 2023. It had invested $445 million across just two deals in 2022, Tracxn data shows.

This comes at a time when Indian startup funding fell to a seven-year low in 2023, in line with the so-called funding winter. Investments among fledgling firms fell 72 per cent year-on-year to $7 billion this year, compared to $25 billion the previous year, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.



Global macro headwinds and increased investor scrutiny, due to corporate governance lapses among several startups, impacted deal volumes during the past year.

Despite the decline in investments, foreign investors remain bullish on the Indian market and are expected to increase investment activity in the country this year.

Investors say that the country’s startup ecosystem is going through market recalibration after an influx of venture capital investments during 2021. Startups raised a record $42 billion in funding in 2021. According to industry estimates, startups are expected to raise between $10-12 billion in 2024.

Accel is planning to make investments in as many as 25 Indian startups this year, and may launch an India-focused fund in the next couple of years, an executive at the firm said.



“We look at (launching) a fund every three to four years. We still have a lot of dry powder in our current fund and we expect to invest in at least 15-25 companies this year in total,” Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel, told Business Standard.

Accel had unveiled its last fund, which was its seventh India-focused fund, back in March 2022 with a total corpus of $650 million.

Tiger Global and Softbank are also set to restart their investments in India. The firms are reportedly looking to invest as much as $300 million in e-commerce unicorn Meesho, alongside other existing investors like Peak XV, and Mars Growth Capital.