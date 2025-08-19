Home / Companies / Start Ups / Credgenics acquires Arrise to build full-stack collections platform

Credgenics acquires Arrise to build full-stack collections platform

Arrise was founded in 2019. It has a presence across more than 25 states through a network of over 5,000 professionals. It provides calling services in more than 13 languages

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha
premium
In 2023-24 (FY24), the platform managed over 98 million loan accounts worth more than $250 billion and facilitated over 1.7 billion omnichannel communications, serving over 150 financial institutions worldwide. Representative Picture
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Credgenics, a debt collections technology platform, announced the acquisition of Arrise — a collection service provider — for an undisclosed amount, as the company targets combined annual revenue of ₹850 crore over the next three years.
 
This is part of the company’s CG Setu initiative. The initiative will have a field fleet of digitally empowered personnel with standard operating procedures. It acts as a bridge between borrowers and lenders.
 
Credgenics is expected to become a full-stack collections solutions provider with a pan-Indian presence. Its capabilities would include on-field operations across more than 18,000 pin codes, digital collections, voice bots, litigation, and repayment management systems, among others.
 
Arrise was founded in 2019. It has a presence across more than 25 states through a network of over 5,000 professionals. It provides calling services in more than 13 languages. The company will continue to operate under its current leadership team for at least five years.
 
“CG Setu will disrupt the field collections model with its efficient, data-driven, and compliant approach. It will deliver greater efficiency and complete transparency for lenders, while providing a superior experience for borrowers,” said Rishabh Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Credgenics.
 
Credgenics provides services to lenders to accelerate debt recoveries.
 
In 2023-24 (FY24), the platform managed over 98 million loan accounts worth more than $250 billion and facilitated over 1.7 billion omnichannel communications, serving over 150 financial institutions worldwide.
 
“Joining hands with Credgenics unlocks new avenues for technology innovation and business value creation in the critical area of debt collections,” said Avadhut Thali, managing director and CEO, Arrise.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Seafood startup Captain Fresh files for $400 mn India IPO with Sebi

Flipkart Minutes bullish on festive demand as quick-commerce uptake rises

WazirX secures majority creditors' nod for revised scheme of arrangement

Refold AI raises $6.5 mn to scale autonomous enterprise integration agents

AI entertainment startup Dashverse raises $13 mn to power GenAI content

Topics :TechnologyFintechStartups

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story