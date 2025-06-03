Cricket icon Jonty Rhodes backs Indian sports and fitness brand UpUrFit

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, long celebrated as one of the finest fielders in the history of the sport, has joined Indian sports and fitness brand UpUrFit as a strategic investor and brand ambassador.

The Mumbai-based startup, co-founded by entrepreneurs Munish Vig and Vikram Gunjal, develops performance-focused products aimed at athletes and fitness-conscious consumers. UpUrFit’s offerings span recovery, hygiene, and nutrition categories, emphasising clean-label ingredients and functional efficacy to meet the evolving needs of India’s growing fitness market. The company did not reveal the value of the transaction.

Rhodes’ involvement is expected to help the brand scale visibility and credibility in a segment increasingly crowded with international and local players.

“What struck me about UpUrFit was the clarity of its mission. When Vikram and Munish first approached me, it wasn’t about signing up for a celebrity endorsement. Their focus was on product relevance, clean ingredients, and true performance,” said Jonty Rhodes. “My family and I tried the products ourselves, and that’s when I knew I wanted to be part of this journey. I’m excited to support UpUrFit not just as a face, but as a strategic investor committed to building value.” ALSO READ: IATA calls for greater clarity in India's complex aviation tax system Launched in 2023, UpUrFit is positioning itself as a challenger in India’s emerging sports wellness sector, with a focus on pain relief, recovery, and hygiene solutions for fitness-conscious consumers.

The company operates in a segment projected to reach $40 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 19 per cent, according to a joint report by Deloitte and Google. As demand rises for preventive care and performance-focused wellness products, UpUrFit aims to close the gap between elite athletic recovery tools and everyday consumer accessibility. “For us, Jonty isn’t just a cricketing icon. He represents resilience, commitment, and performance,” said Vikram Gunjal, co-founder at UpUrFit. “He’s the ideal mentor and gospeller for a brand like ours that is built for the athlete in every Indian. His belief in our products and now in our mission is a huge validation of what we’re building.”