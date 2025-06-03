Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IATA calls for greater clarity on India's complex aviation tax system

IATA calls for greater clarity on India's complex aviation tax system

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets and networks to meet the rising demand

aviation industry

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents over 350 airlines globally. | (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global airlines' grouping IATA on Tuesday said there needs to be greater certainty in India's taxation system, which is very complex.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets and networks to meet the rising demand.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the rate of growth in the Indian aviation market will be higher than China.

Against the backdrop of foreign airlines getting tax notices in recent times, Walsh said the taxation system in India is complex and there needs to be "greater uncertainty".

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents over 350 airlines globally.

 

Topics : IATA Aviation sector Taxation

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

