Monday, July 28, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nayara Energy moves Delhi HC against Microsoft for suspending key services

Nayara Energy moves Delhi HC against Microsoft for suspending key services

Nayara Energy has filed a case against Microsoft in Delhi High Court over the sudden suspension of licensed services, including email and Teams, following EU sanctions on its Russian-linked ownership

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

According to Nayara, Microsoft did not discuss or notify the company before cutting off services. (Photo: Reuters)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian oil refining and marketing company, Nayara Energy, which is backed by Russian investment, has taken legal action against Microsoft. The company said the US-based tech firm had abruptly and unilaterally suspended essential services without any prior warning.
 
"Microsoft is currently restricting Nayara Energy's access to its own data, proprietary tools, and products --despite these being acquired under fully paid-up licences," stated Nayara.

Petition filed in Delhi HC

The company has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. It is seeking an interim injunction and immediate restoration of services to protect its rights and ensure continued access to important digital systems. According to Nayara, Microsoft did not discuss or notify the company before cutting off services.
 
 
"This action has been taken unilaterally, without prior notice, consultation or recourse, and under the guise of compliance," the statement added.

Sanctions lead to disruptions

Nayara, which purchases large volumes of Russian oil, was recently sanctioned by the European Union. The company is mostly owned by Russian entities, including oil giant Rosneft. Although the sanctions are from the EU, Nayara claims that Microsoft -- a US-based firm -- is not legally required to enforce them under American or Indian law.

Also Read

Microsoft, Vaulted Deep

Decoded: How human poop became Microsoft's tool to fight climate change

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft hack hits hundreds of firms, agencies as damage spreads

Copilot Plus Surface Laptop for Business

Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Windows 11 new update (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft details on-device AI capabilities coming with Windows 11 update

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

SharePoint breach cast shadow on Microsoft's cybersecurity revamp

 
Despite this, sources said Microsoft suspended Nayara’s services last Tuesday. Since then, email accounts and Teams access for Nayara employees have been unavailable. Microsoft has not commented on the matter.
 
Following the sanctions, at least two ships avoided loading refined products from Nayara's Vadinar facility. One crude tanker carrying Russian Urals was also diverted. In addition, Nayara's CEO resigned and was replaced by Sergey Denisov.

Key role in India’s energy sector

Nayara Energy highlighted its important role in India’s fuel economy. The company contributes around 8 per cent of the country's refining capacity and 7 per cent of its petrol pump network. It is also developing about 8 per cent of India’s polypropylene capacity.
 
While facing these challenges, Nayara said it remains committed to maintaining uninterrupted supply across India.

Focus on domestic market and growth

Operating under the motto “In India, for India”, Nayara mainly serves the domestic market through retail outlets, institutional sales, and partnerships with other oil marketing companies. The company is also investing in petrochemicals and clean energy, generating thousands of jobs.
 
Nayara added that it complies fully with Indian regulations and continues to work closely with Indian authorities to maintain transparency and accountability.

More From This Section

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank's MFI stress to bottom out in the next 2 quarterspremium

Bengaluru airport

BIAL to raise over $535 mn via second tranche of bonds by early Oct: Report

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC inks $1 billion in bond derivatives as hedging gains traction

Wipro

Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

Topics : Microsoft Nayara Energy Delhi High Court Russia European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon