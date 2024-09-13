E-commerce firm Flipkart equips sellers with tools ahead of flagship event

E-commerce firm Flipkart is equipping the sellers on the platform with tools to effectively meet the festival season demand ahead of the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days.

It has successfully concluded the seller conclaves across nine major cities in India, part of Flipkart’s pan-Indian initiative, boosting opportunities for over 1.4 million entrepreneurs and sellers to grow their business.

The on-ground Seller Conclave witnessed participation from over 4,500 sellers from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Delhi, Agra, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ludhiana and Tirupur, highlighting their belief in consistent support and efforts Flipkart is making towards empowering them.