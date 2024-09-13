Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / E-commerce firm Flipkart equips sellers with tools ahead of flagship event

E-commerce firm Flipkart equips sellers with tools ahead of flagship event

"We are equipping them with valuable insights and strategies to thrive in the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days," said Sakait Chaudhary, business head - Marketplace, Flipkart

Flipkart
Bengaluru: A logo of Flipkart at the Flipkart's Fufilment Center, Malur, as preparations are underway for the upcoming 'Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024', in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
E-commerce firm Flipkart is equipping the sellers on the platform with tools to effectively meet the festival season demand ahead of the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days.

It has successfully concluded the seller conclaves across nine major cities in India, part of Flipkart’s pan-Indian initiative, boosting opportunities for over 1.4 million entrepreneurs and sellers to grow their business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The on-ground Seller Conclave witnessed participation from over 4,500 sellers from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Delhi, Agra, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ludhiana and Tirupur, highlighting their belief in consistent support and efforts Flipkart is making towards empowering them.

These sessions were designed to provide in-depth insights into customer demand, purchase patterns, and growth-oriented plans.  

“We are equipping them with valuable insights and strategies to thrive in the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days,” said Sakait Chaudhary, business head - Marketplace, Flipkart.

More From This Section

Premium

Startups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

Softbank-backed InMobi raises $100 mn via debt financing agreement

Origin starts Bengaluru operations, plans to raise $10 million funding

Nestasia secures $8.35 million from Susquehanna Asia VC and Stellaris

Home decor brand Nestasia raises $8.35 mn in from Susquehanna Asia VC

Flipkart kick-starts the festival period with the 'Big Sale of Small Things' sale event going live on September 15.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swiggy appoints Amitesh Jha as CEO of grocery delivery arm Swiggy Instamart

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

Premium

E-commerce industry plans to hire in big numbers this festival season

India's toy exports dip to $152 million in FY24 due to global headwinds

Premium

Tech is reimagining how e-commerce is done: Flipkart's Jeyandran Venugopal

Topics :Indian ecommerceFlipkartFlipkart big billion days salefestive season sale

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News