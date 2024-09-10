Nestasia secures $8.35 million from Susquehanna Asia VC and Stellaris

Nestasia, a home decor and lifestyle brand, has raised $8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and notable angel investors. This funding will scale the company’s efforts in offline store expansion, new category launches, brand building, and hiring.

Founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia offers a curated selection of home decor and lifestyle products across six key categories. The brand’s focus on utility and beauty, combined with fresh new launches each week, has helped drive over a million orders processed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nestasia plans to expand its product range within kitchenware, drinkware, cookware, and appliances. It also aims to introduce new themed categories such as Nest Baby and Kids (home products for children), and more.

“This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to ‘Make Home Special’ by introducing fresh, on-trend products, expanding our offline presence, and strengthening our brand connection with customers,” said Aditi Murarka Agrawal, co-founder of Nestasia.

Over the past year, Nestasia has expanded its offline presence across six cities, with seven exclusive brand outlets. The company plans to deepen its presence across these cities and expand to new ones by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025. In the upcoming festive season, Nestasia aims to boost sales through new brand initiatives, weekly product launches, and targeted efforts across its website, marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and offline stores.

Bhavani Rana, investment advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC, said that Nestasia is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s home and living market trends.

More From This Section

Rahul Chowdhri, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, added that the founders have consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of consumer needs and market trends.

This funding round follows a Series A round of $4 million led by Stellaris in 2021.