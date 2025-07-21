EduFund secures $6 million in Series A round to expand beyond metro cities

Education-focused investing platform EduFund on Monday announced it has raised $6 million in a Series A round led by Cercano Management and MassMutual Ventures. In total, the company has so far raised $12 million.

With the new investment, EduFund plans to expand beyond metropolitan areas to deepen its reach in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, launch AI-powered tools to personalise education planning, and broaden loan offerings with a focus on the underserved undergraduate segment.

Founded by Eela Dubey and Arindam Sengupta in 2020, the platform offers a comprehensive roadmap for funding education, including goal-based investment portfolios, affordable education loans, visa and forex support, and on-demand expert counselling.

The company has onboarded more than 250,000 families on its platform and built a partner network of over 40 asset-management firms and more than 15 lending institutions (public- and private-sector banks, non-banking financial companies, and international lenders). "Education is a consumer staple in India, and parents already spend about 30 per cent of their earnings on it. With costs rising at home and abroad, the middle-class Indian parent faces a major challenge. Backed by a community of 250,000 families, we are more committed than ever to solving this problem, and this Series A fundraise is a testament to that commitment," said Eela Dubey, co-founder and chief executive officer of EduFund.