EximPe secures in-principle nod for cross-border payment aggregator licence

Cross-border payments startup EximPe announced on Tuesday that it has secured the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB) licence (Export and Import).

The company plans to offer cross-border pay-ins and pay-outs for digital services, e-commerce, and business-to-business (B2B) goods trade for entities across emerging Asian markets.

Currently, companies such as Skydo, BriskPe, PayPal, and Wise have been granted in-principle approval by the banking regulator. Seven other companies have their PA-CB applications under review by the RBI.

As of now, only six companies—Adyen India, Amazon Pay India, Cashfree Payments, BillDesk, Pay10, and Worldline ePayments India—have received full licences from the RBI to operate as PA-CBs.

EximPe aims to grow tenfold by the end of the current financial year (FY26). "With this licence, EximPe is uniquely positioned to support businesses expanding in the highest growth global corridor between India and Asia, while simplifying complex regulatory and financial requirements. With the PA-CB licence, we want to expand our business by 10X by the end of FY 2026," said Arjun Zacharia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of EximPe. The company claims to have processed over $450 million in transactions and serves more than 5,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), manufacturers, and service providers.