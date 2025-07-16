OYO's Ritesh Agarwal invests in luxury fashion startup Culture Circle

Culture Circle, a hype and luxury fashion app, has raised funds from Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of OYO, a global travel technology platform, at a valuation of over ₹100 crore for an undisclosed amount.

This follows the brand’s earlier deal worth ₹3 crore (for 3 per cent equity, according to media reports) with Agarwal and Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, on Shark Tank India, according to Culture Circle’s release. Currently valued at over ₹400 crore, the startup is witnessing fourfold growth in its business. Culture Circle has over 1 million monthly users and more than 4,000 KYC-verified sellers. It consistently ranks among India’s top 50 shopping apps, the release stated.

"Culture Circle is one of the most exciting youth-first platforms to emerge from India. Their focus on trust and experience makes them truly stand out," Agarwal said in a statement. Devansh Jain Nawal, co-founder and CEO, Culture Circle, said this is a partnership built on shared values. Ackshay Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), said the company is building a cultural movement and this funding round will help scale SourceX, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engine. Jain further added that it will also help the company expand into new categories and global markets.