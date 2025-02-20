Flipkart Ventures-backed innovative startups driving advancements in AI

Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of Flipkart, has announced the selection of five innovative startups for the third cohort of Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA). The flagship startup accelerator programme by Flipkart focuses on accelerating the growth of early-stage startups. Building on the success of the previous two cohorts, this edition introduces startups driving advancements in AI and tech-based enablement.

Through the FLA programme, these early-stage startups will receive equity investments of up to $500,000, along with a customised mentorship programme designed by a global consulting firm. Additionally, participants gain strategic mentorship and industry expertise from Flipkart leaders across business, product, technology, and finance.

“Through Flipkart Leap Ahead, we continue to act as a driving force in India’s startup ecosystem, fostering a culture of innovation and providing early-stage companies with the capital, mentorship, and strategic network they need to succeed,” said Lubna Ahmed, vice-president and head of Flipkart Ventures.

The programme culminates in a demo day, offering startups a platform to present their progress and secure further investment opportunities. The startups selected for Flipkart Leap Ahead’s third cohort include Xportel, a cross-border e-commerce logistics enabler, facilitating swift international deliveries to over 150 countries. There is Factors.ai, a marketing intelligence platform offering account-based marketing (ABM) tools that leverage cross-channel intent signals.

Another company is Expertia.ai, an agentic AI recruiting platform streamlining sourcing, identifying, assessing, and hiring the right talent for companies globally. Bharat Krushi Seva is an agritech startup building a traceable and ethical end-to-end value chain for fruits, from advisory services to output linkages. Another firm, Visa2Fly, is a travel tech platform streamlining visa applications with end-to-end support, including documentation, processing, and travel assistance.

Since its inception, Flipkart Ventures has scaled notably and has backed more than 20 startups across deep tech, fintech, health tech, generative AI, and sustainability. Flipkart Ventures recently signed an MoU with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to invest in, support, and empower tech startups across India.