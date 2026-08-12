Homegrown semiconductor startups raise $206 million since 2022: Report

A new report by venture capital (VC) firm Speciale Invest and startup association Startup Policy Forum finds that homegrown semiconductor startups have raised approximately $206 million across 51 rounds since 2022.

The report, titled ‘Indian Semiconductor Startup Landscape 2026’, said that semiconductor startups raised $61.9 million in H1 2026 alone, equivalent to 81 per cent of the $76.6 million raised during the whole of 2025.

The number of funding rounds fell from 16 in 2024 to 13 in 2025 and seven in H1 2026, even as capital deployed rose sharply. This suggests investors are concentrating money behind companies that have moved further along product development and commercialisation, rather than spreading bets across a wider set of early-stage startups.