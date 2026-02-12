Gnani.AI to launch its voice foundation model at AI Impact Summit

Gnani.AI, one of the AI startups selected as part of the IndiaAI Mission, will launch its voice foundation model at the India AI Impact Summit next week, its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ananth Nagaraj, said.

The model is built on a 14-billion-parameter voice AI foundation model, delivering multilingual, real-time speech processing with advanced reasoning capabilities. The model is designed for low-latency, speech-to-speech communication and is intended for applications in customer support, education, accessibility and public-facing systems.

“We are launching our voice-to-voice foundation model in six languages and target to expand it to all 22 languages in the next 18 months,” Nagaraj said. The six languages are English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Gujarati.

Gnani will also launch a multilingual text-to-speech model that has the ability to clone voices hyper-realistically. Named Vachana STT, it has been trained on over one million hours of real-world voice data, spanning more than 1,056 domains. “It will be a voice plus avatar. So if you look at our avatar also, where we’ll use a customer service representative, it’s a digital twin of him or her. So in our voice-to-voice model or speech-to-text and the LLM understanding layer, along with text-to-speech, all of them will be driving this avatar.” Voice AI is expected to be the only practical interface to bring in true digital equality in India and the next big thing, according to Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani. “Just as UPI made digital payments effortless for everyone, voice-driven interfaces can remove barriers to opportunity in sectors such as agriculture, education and others for every citizen. Literacy will no longer be a barrier,” he said last month.

When asked about this, Nagaraj agreed. “Human-machine interaction is going to be through voice. And India being so diverse, there is going to be voice AI in their own mother tongue. I think with voice AI, when it unlocks human-machine interaction through native languages, it will expose almost 100 crore users to the technology.” Sarvam AI is also hopeful of coming out with its sovereign AI model at the same time, its co-founder Vivek Raghavan said in November. Besides Sarvam and Gnani, Soket will develop India’s first open-source 120-billion-parameter foundation model optimised for the country’s linguistic diversity, targeting sectors such as defence, healthcare and education. And Gan AI will create a 70-billion-parameter multilingual foundation model targeting text-to-speech capabilities.