Olyv raises $23 mn in Series B led by Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum

According to data shared by the company, it has nearly two million monthly active users and around five crore app downloads. To date, Olyv said it has disbursed 70 lakh loans and facilitated over ₹10,000 crore in cumulative transactions. By FY29, the firm targets scaling its user base to 100 million and crossing $1 billion in assets under management.

Announcing the fund raise, Rohit Garg, co-founder and chief executive officer of Olyv, said: “At Olyv, technology and data come together to create real impact. We are democratising access to credit for the next billion hard-working and underserved Indians, fostering financial inclusion and nurturing their aspirations. This round will help us scale the business, strengthen our liability partnerships, and expand our product offerings to deliver an enhanced customer experience. Our long-term vision is to evolve as a trusted, full-stack financial partner for underbanked Indians entering formal credit.”