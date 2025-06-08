Home / Companies / Start Ups / India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha

India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha

After launching in Singapore, Myntra Global sees rising engagement, strong order values and repeat customers while focusing on the Indian diaspora and Gen Z users

Nandita Sinha, Myntra
Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India continues to be a strategic market for both global and domestic brands, said Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha. She made the remarks after attending the NRF 25 retail event held in Singapore from 3 to 6 June.
 
Following the e-commerce major’s launch in Singapore on 19 May, Myntra Global has reported growing user engagement, a healthy average order value and a notable share of returning customers.

Singapore launch

“With the launch of Myntra Global in Singapore, we’re also laying the foundation for our global foray, with a long-term aspiration to serve the Indian diaspora beyond India,” Sinha said.
 
The company in May said that it aims to assess consumer preferences, selection patterns and brand traction before planning wider expansion. Initial targets include reaching 12–15 per cent of the Indian consumer base in Singapore.
 
The Walmart-owned company is currently targeting the 650,000 Indians living in Singapore. Sinha noted that the company’s India-based platform had already recorded around 30,000 users from Singapore prior to the launch.
 
“We’re tapping into opportunities around festivals, weddings and occasions with our brand portfolio, spanning Indian fashion and home décor,” Sinha had said in May. “For now, our focus is on learning, getting product–market fit right and then expanding.” 
 
“At less than 15 per cent, e-fashion in India is still significantly underpenetrated compared to global benchmarks, presenting a tremendous opportunity,” she said.
 
Sinha added, “The new-age insurgent brands are tailoring their value proposition,” while highlighting the Indian market’s rising importance.

Customer segment

A key focus for Myntra is the Gen Z customer segment, which interacts with fashion differently and expects a customised shopping experience.
 
“The aspirational Indian shopper is trading up across beauty, accessories and occasion-wear, and Myntra, as one of India’s leading e-lifestyle destinations, is well poised to cater to the aspirational and evolving customer needs,” Sinha said.
 
She also said, “We want to further reinforce our position as India’s most loved lifestyle destination, making the best of trendy fashion, beauty and lifestyle accessible to 100 million-plus customers in the country.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mohandas Pai flags lack of domestic capital for startups, calls for reform

Premium

Fintech firm Decentro initiates reverse-flip process from Singapore

Cricket icon Jonty Rhodes backs Indian sports and fitness brand UpUrFit

Premium

Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Maharashtra FDA revokes Zepto's food biz licence in Dharavi, Mumbai

Topics :MyntraWalmart

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story