Meesho to add 12 lakh seasonal jobs, 70% from tier-3 and tier-4 cities

E-commerce platform Meesho said it will create about 12 lakh seasonal jobs across its seller and logistics network ahead of the festive season, a roughly 40 per cent jump from last year. More than 70 per cent of the new roles are expected to come from India’s tier-3 and tier-4 regions.

This year, Meesho’s sellers have hired about 5.5 lakh seasonal workers as part of their festive season requirements. They are providing short and comprehensive training sessions to equip them for various tasks, including sorting, manufacturing and packaging. In addition, sellers have undertaken preparations such as introducing new products, venturing into new categories, curating festive collections and conducting inventory checks to meet increased customer demand.

“In anticipation of this peak period, we have created over 12 lakh seasonal opportunities, with a significant share emerging from India’s tier-3 cities,” said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, fulfilment and experience, Meesho. “By empowering Indian businesses, manufacturers and logistics partners, our focus remains clear: to make e-commerce inclusive and accessible for every stakeholder.” Meesho continues to work with prominent third-party logistics providers. These partnerships, along with Valmo, have generated about 6.7 lakh seasonal job opportunities, a 90 per cent growth over last year’s festive season hiring in logistics. The roles will largely involve first-mile, middle-mile and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading and handling returns.