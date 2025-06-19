Magicfleet crosses 1 mn monthly deliveries, targets 2 mn by FY26-end

Magicfleet, the logistics arm of hyperlocal food delivery start-up Magicpin, has crossed one million monthly deliveries and now aims to reach two million deliveries a month by the end of the ongoing financial year (FY26). Since its launch in September 2024, Magicfleet has onboarded over 100,000 riders in less than a year. The service is currently operational in seven metro cities—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

For its riders, Magicfleet offers a range of benefits including daily payouts, surge bonuses, and referral bonuses. "Magicfleet offers daily payouts within 24 working hours, competitive base pay and weekday/weekend surge bonuses, and referral bonuses to delivery riders," the company said in a statement. It also offers an order pick-up payment—a first-mile payment to compensate riders for the distance travelled to collect orders from restaurants.

ALSO READ: Magicpin expands quick commerce arm, MagicNow to drive 20% of food delivery Commenting on the development, Anshoo Sharma, chief executive officer and founder of Magicpin, said: “We are already among the top three food delivery players in the country, and building logistics capabilities is a natural progression to drive more business to our merchant partners. Magicfleet was launched less than a year ago and has already onboarded one lakh riders, delivering 1.4 million orders monthly across India’s top cities. With this milestone, Magicfleet is now among the top five hyperlocal logistics players in the country.” The platform integrates its fleet with demand from both the government-backed e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the food delivery operations of Magicpin.