Home / Companies / Start Ups / Magicfleet crosses 1 mn monthly deliveries, targets 2 mn by FY26-end

Magicfleet crosses 1 mn monthly deliveries, targets 2 mn by FY26-end

Magicpin's logistics arm Magicfleet reaches one million monthly deliveries and sets its sights on two million monthly orders by FY26 while expanding across metro cities

Magicfleet
Magicfleet offers a range of benefits including daily payouts, surge bonuses, and referral bonuses. (Photo: Google Play)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Magicfleet, the logistics arm of hyperlocal food delivery start-up Magicpin, has crossed one million monthly deliveries and now aims to reach two million deliveries a month by the end of the ongoing financial year (FY26). Since its launch in September 2024, Magicfleet has onboarded over 100,000 riders in less than a year. The service is currently operational in seven metro cities—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
 
For its riders, Magicfleet offers a range of benefits including daily payouts, surge bonuses, and referral bonuses. "Magicfleet offers daily payouts within 24 working hours, competitive base pay and weekday/weekend surge bonuses, and referral bonuses to delivery riders," the company said in a statement. It also offers an order pick-up payment—a first-mile payment to compensate riders for the distance travelled to collect orders from restaurants.
 
Commenting on the development, Anshoo Sharma, chief executive officer and founder of Magicpin, said: “We are already among the top three food delivery players in the country, and building logistics capabilities is a natural progression to drive more business to our merchant partners. Magicfleet was launched less than a year ago and has already onboarded one lakh riders, delivering 1.4 million orders monthly across India’s top cities. With this milestone, Magicfleet is now among the top five hyperlocal logistics players in the country.” 
 
The platform integrates its fleet with demand from both the government-backed e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the food delivery operations of Magicpin.
 
In October last year, Magicpin announced it had crossed the 1.5 lakh daily order mark for food and logistics services on the ONDC platform, registering a fifteen-fold growth over fifteen months.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon steps up anti-counterfeit drive in India with AI and policing

Spacetech startup GalaxEye to build second satellite with 0.5 m resolution

Urban Company swings to profit ahead of planned IPO as revenue jumps 38%

Physis Capital raises ₹200 crore, eyes 15+ startup deals by mid-2025

VC firm Speciale Invest plans launch of new fund for deep-tech investments

Topics :MagicPinFood deliverygig economy

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story