Magicpin expands quick commerce arm, MagicNow to drive 20% of food delivery

Magicpin's 15-minute delivery arm MagicNow, launched in September 2024, now contributes 13 per cent of food orders and is targeting a 20 per cent share amid a booming qcommerce market

Hyperlocal retail platform Magicpin expects its rapid delivery vertical, MagicNow, to account for 20 per cent of its total food delivery business by year end

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Hyperlocal retail platform Magicpin expects its rapid delivery vertical, MagicNow, to account for 20 per cent of its total food delivery business by the end of the current financial year, according to co-founder and CEO Anshoo Sharma.
 
Speaking to news agency PTI on Monday, Sharma noted that MagicNow, launched in September 2024, currently contributes 13 per cent of food delivery volumes and is showing robust growth.
 
“With MagicNow—our 15-minute quick delivery vertical—already contributing 13 per cent of total food delivery orders, we’re well on track to scale this to 20 per cent by the end of the financial year,” Sharma said.
 
 
The service has expanded significantly in recent months, growing from operations to 20 high-density urban areas in six major metros. It has also seen stronger customer engagement, with monthly user retention 10 per cent higher than Magicpin’s platform average.
 
According to Sharma, the company has expanded its network of merchant and restaurant partners to over 21,000 from 3,000 since MagicNow's launch. The roster includes national and global chains such as McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Chaayos, Wendy’s, Faasos, and Burger King, alongside local eateries.

Magicpin claims to provide access to 275,000 retailers and about 3,000 brands across various categories, including fashion, food, electronics, grocery, nightlife, and entertainment.
 

MagicNow joins Swiggy, Zepto, Zomato in quick commerce race

 
MagicNow’s growth comes amid intensifying competition in India’s growing quick commerce space, where platforms promise delivery within 10–15 minutes from neighbourhood fulfilment centres. Once a niche segment, it has rapidly scaled, with analysts at Bernstein estimating the sector will balloon to $35 billion by 2030, up from just $200 million in 2021.
 
Established players are also doubling down. Swiggy has extended its 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, to over 500 cities and introduced SNACC, an app dedicated to delivering small meals in under 15 minutes. Its grocery service, Instamart, continues to expand, now supported by larger warehouses across 100 cities. 
Zepto has diversified with Zepto Cafe, offering hot snacks and beverages in 10 minutes, and launched Zepto Atom, an analytics platform aimed at providing brand partners with customer insights. Zomato, meanwhile, has re-entered the race with a 15-minute food delivery service in Delhi-NCR and a pilot initiative called Bistro by Blinkit, enabling ultra-fast service via its quick commerce arm. 
According to estimates from research firm Datum, as reported by Reuters, Blinkit currently leads India’s quick commerce segment with a 40 per cent market share and over 1,000 local warehouses. Zepto follows with a 29 per cent share and more than 900 stores, while Swiggy’s Instamart commands 26 per cent of the market. 
 
Even e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart are exploring fast delivery services to stay competitive.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

