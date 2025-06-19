Amazon steps up anti-counterfeit drive in India with AI and policing

As Amazon steps up its global campaign against counterfeit goods, India has emerged as a focal point in the company’s enforcement strategy, reflecting both the country’s rapid e-commerce growth and the operational complexities that come with it.

Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU), said India remains a “critical market” for the company, highlighting the strategic importance of protecting consumers and sellers in one of its fastest-growing regions. “Protecting customers and sellers from counterfeits is a top priority for us,” Smith told Business Standard.

India ranks among the top five countries most affected by counterfeiting, with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, electronics, luxury goods, and auto parts particularly exposed, experts say. The country’s counterfeit market is valued at $12 billion to $30 billion annually, making up a significant share of the global counterfeit trade, which stood at $467 billion in 2021 and is projected to surge to $1.79 trillion by 2030.