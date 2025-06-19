Amazon steps up anti-counterfeit drive in India with AI and policing

As Amazon steps up its global campaign against counterfeit goods, India has emerged as a focal point in the company’s enforcement strategy, reflecting both the country’s rapid e-commerce growth and the operational complexities that come with it.
Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU), said India remains a “critical market” for the company, highlighting the strategic importance of protecting consumers and sellers in one of its fastest-growing regions. “Protecting customers and sellers from counterfeits is a top priority for us,” Smith told Business Standard.
India ranks among the top five countries most affected by counterfeiting, with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, electronics, luxury goods, and auto parts particularly exposed, experts say. The country’s counterfeit market is valued at $12 billion to $30 billion annually, making up a significant share of the global counterfeit trade, which stood at $467 billion in 2021 and is projected to surge to $1.79 trillion by 2030.
In 2024, Amazon’s CCU took action against more than 150 bad actors in India, filing criminal complaints with local law enforcement authorities. These efforts form part of a broader global push, in which the company identified, seized, and disposed of over 15 million counterfeit products across its marketplaces, according to Amazon’s fifth annual Brand Protection Report.
While the volume of counterfeit products remains significant, Amazon reports tangible progress in enforcement and deterrence. The company recorded a 35 per cent decrease in valid infringement notices submitted by brands in 2024, a key indicator of improved preventive mechanisms. Much of this decline has been attributed to Amazon’s investment in automated systems that detect and block counterfeit listings before they go live.
Amazon is increasingly relying on artificial intelligence and machine learning to safeguard its marketplace from counterfeit products — particularly in high-growth regions like India. Smith said the company’s AI-driven systems now block more than 99 per cent of infringing listings before brands even flag them.
“Globally, we continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and we have improved our controls, automating and scaling our intellectual property protection and counterfeit detection systems,” Smith said. These systems operate across key touchpoints—from account registration to listing updates. It is using tools such as computer vision and large language models to detect complex IP violations, including manipulated logos and visual patterns.
According to Smith, these technologies allow Amazon to “stay ahead of new and emerging bad actor tactics,” enabling scalable protection and reducing dependence on manual review. In India, where listing volumes are vast and dynamic, such automation plays a crucial role in maintaining platform integrity.