How Meesho's co-founder built e-commerce for price-conscious India

How did Meesho build trust among first-time buyers?
Trust, a critical barrier for unbranded and regional products, was addressed through technology-led signals. Meesho invested in ratings, reviews, user-generated images, and AI-based fraud and quality detection. Fast refunds, automated risk management, and continuous monitoring helped build confidence among first-time buyers.
As Meesho scaled, Kumar’s role evolved from enabling growth to ensuring durability. The focus shifted to system reliability, cost discipline, and AI-driven automation that could sustain everyday usage, not just peak events.
The result is not just scale, but participation. Industry sources said Meesho’s technology lowered the cost, complexity, and confidence barriers that kept large parts of India out of e-commerce. Under Kumar’s engineering leadership, that approach lowered the cost and complexity of e-commerce for millions. The result is a platform where participation, not just presence, became the defining metric of success.