How Meesho's co-founder built e-commerce for price-conscious India

“E-commerce is a collection of very different systems — ranking, AI, logistics, payments, security,” Sharma said. “What sets Sanjeev apart is his ability to quickly understand the essence of a problem, even outside his immediate area of focus, and then ask the questions that truly matter.”

Sharma said in planning discussions, Kumar consistently pushed teams to converge on what actually mattered. “People would come in with long lists of things to build or fix,” Sharma recalled. “Sanjeev had a way of stripping that down to a single, well-defined goal that brought clarity to everything else. I’ve seen this especially in areas like security, where he would push teams to agree on one metric that genuinely captured risk. That kind of clarity changes how people think, not just what they build.”