Home / Companies / Start Ups / Meesho delists 5.2 million counterfeit, restricted products in six months

Meesho delists 5.2 million counterfeit, restricted products in six months

The total deactivated products account for less than 5 per cent of the total products listed on Meesho's platform, a company official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has delisted nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products in the past six months, the company said on Wednesday.

The total deactivated products account for less than 5 per cent of the total products listed on Meesho's platform, a company official said.

Meesho said its "Project Suraksha" systems has detected and blocked over 12,000 bad actor accounts from accessing the platform.

"The project has yielded impressive results, with nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products deactivated in the past six months. Since February, there has been a 80 per cent reduction in platform views for non-compliant listings, they now represent a mere 0.1 per cent of platform views," Meesho said in a statement.

Meesho Founder and Chief Technology Officer Sanjeev Barnwal said the company leveraged advanced techniques in computer vision and natural language understanding to continuously fortify quality checks and effectively identify counterfeit products and bad actor sellers.

"We also have a dedicated quality and compliance team that proactively cross verifies automated signals and in turn enables us to combat fraudulent practices which builds trust with our users," Barnwal said.

Meesho has created a Suraksha List' comprising around 1,800 brands which have been identified as high-risk for infringement and counterfeiting.

"By continuously investing in technology, enhancing quality checks, and forming strategic brand partnerships, we have significantly improved our ability to detect counterfeit products and protect our users from potential harm," Meesho CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar said.

Also Read

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Softbank-backed Unicommerce records 50% growth in revenue in FY23

Cashfree Payments rebrands Zecpe, a one-click checkout platform, as Ecom360

Indian fintech sector: A resilient green shoot of the start-up ecosystem

Magicpin app crashes under tomato demand, stocks sold out within 10 mins

Walmart buys out $1.4 billion hedge fund Tiger Global's stake in Flipkart

Servotech Power to make EV components with initial investment of Rs 30 cr

Topics :MeeshoCounterfeiterse-commerce companiese-commerce rules

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story