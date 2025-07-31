Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Arshdeep, Kuldeep & Abhimanyu, three players who warmed the bench in ENG

Arshdeep, Kuldeep & Abhimanyu, three players who warmed the bench in ENG

One name that was consistently demanded by fans and experts alike for inclusion in the playing XI was India's premier wrist-spinner at the moment, Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep, Kuldeep and Abhimanyu (L-R)

Arshdeep, Kuldeep and Abhimanyu (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The final chapter of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is now underway, with both teams facing off in the fifth and final Test of the series at Kennington Oval in London. India made four changes to their squad ahead of the match, with Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Dhruv Jurel returning to the XI in place of Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj and Rishabh Pant. 
 
Including injury replacement Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Anshul Kamboj, India had a total of 16 players available across the five-Test series. With Jurel’s inclusion in the final Test, 13 players were used, meaning three members of the squad went without any game time—Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhimanyu Easwaran.
 
 
But why did these players fail to find a place in the playing XI? A closer look:

Bad timing for Arshdeep

Out of the three unused players, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh came closest to making the playing XI. He was in contention to debut in the second Test, but the team management backed Akash Deep’s experience. Arshdeep was again in the reckoning for the fourth Test, but was ruled out just before the match, with debut honours going to Anshul Kamboj. Finally, there was speculation that Arshdeep would debut in the fifth Test at Manchester, replacing Bumrah. Skipper Shubman Gill even hinted at the possibility, but Prasidh Krishna was ultimately preferred, extending Arshdeep’s wait for a Test debut.

Kuldeep Yadav fell short due to team’s batting approach

Kuldeep Yadav was one of the most discussed names throughout the series. Regarded as one of India’s finest wrist-spinners at present, many fans and experts called for his inclusion. However, the team management stated that they prioritised spinners who could contribute with the bat—leading to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar being preferred. Though the decision to overlook Kuldeep drew criticism from several cricket analysts, the management stuck to its approach, and Kuldeep remained on the bench throughout the series.

The man no one talk about

While Arshdeep and Kuldeep were often part of the team selection debate, another name remained largely ignored—Abhimanyu Easwaran. A consistent performer in domestic cricket, Easwaran has been part of India’s Test squads on several occasions but has yet to make it to the playing XI. There was little conversation around his selection this time as well. Easwaran spent the entire series on the bench, and his wait to don the India cap continues to grow longer.

More From This Section

WI vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast

India vs England 2nd Test

India vs England heat will boost Ashes ticket sales: CA CEO Greenberg

England vs India 5th Test pitch report and highest score at The OvalEngland vs India 5th Test pitch report and highest score at The Oval

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Oval pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Mohammed Siraj

England vs India Playing XI, 5th Test: India make 4 changes; Prasidh, Jurel, Karun, Akash playing

Shubman Gill

Gill loses fifth toss as captain, extends India's toss-losing streak to 15

Topics : Cricket News India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket kuldeep yadav ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon