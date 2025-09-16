Myntra net profit jumps 18-fold as fashion ecommerce gains momentum

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra reported an 18-fold surge in net profit for the financial year ended March 2025, signaling continued strength in India's digital fashion market.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit jumped to Rs 548 crore from Rs 31 crore in the previous financial year, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC). Operating revenue grew 18 per cent to Rs 6,043 crore, while total expenses rose at a more modest 12 per cent to Rs 5,724 crore from Rs 5,123 crore a year earlier.

The profit surge was partially aided by a deferred tax credit of Rs 135 crore for FY25.

Myntra turned profitable in FY24, when it reported a profit of Rs 30.9 crore, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 782.4 crore in FY23. The strong performance comes as India's fashion e-commerce sector faces intensifying competition from quick-commerce platforms and social commerce players. Myntra, acquired by Flipkart in 2014, competes with players such as Nykaa and Reliance Retail's Ajio. Myntra received a funding infusion of Rs 1,062.5 crore from its parent company, FK Myntra Holdings, which is based in Singapore, in May. This funding, which followed previous injections in 2024, support Myntra's growth initiatives. These include its foray into the international market with the launch of Myntra Global and the growth of its rapid delivery service, M-Now.