Home / Companies / Start Ups / PhonePe raises additional $100 million from PE firm General Atlantic

PhonePe raises additional $100 million from PE firm General Atlantic

Walmart Inc-owned payments firm PhonePe said that it has secured an additional $100 million from private equity firm General Atlantic, in the latest round of its ongoing $1 billion fundraising

Reuters BENGALURU
PhonePe raises additional $100 million from PE firm General Atlantic

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Walmart Inc-owned Indian payments firm PhonePe on Monday said that it has secured an additional $100 million from private equity firm General Atlantic, in the latest round of its ongoing $1 billion fundraising.

Including the latest round, PhonePe has raised a total of $850 million so far.

PhonePe is India's most valuable payments firm with an estimated value of $12 billion and among the country's most highly-valued startups.

The company plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses including insurance, wealth management and lending, PhonePe said in March.

American retailer Walmart, which acquired a majority share in PhonePe in 2018, will continue as a majority investor in the company.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

Also Read

PhonePe raises another $100 mn to expand into lucrative lending space

Flipkart Internet gets $90 million cash infusion from Singapore parent

Walmart's payments startup PhonePe seeks to raise $1 billion: Report

Flipkart to go for $700 million ESOP buyback during PhonePe funding: Report

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

Infogain to hire over 1,000 people; eyes acquisition to deepen capabilities

More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

Agraga raises Rs 70 crore in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

Topics :PhonePefundingsstart- ups

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story