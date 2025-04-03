Pratilipi raises $20 million to expand Indian language storytelling

Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, announced the successful closure of its $20 million Series E funding round led by Jungle Ventures.

The round includes $12 million primary investment and $8 million secondary funding.

This latest fundraise will support Pratilipi’s expansion into new storytelling formats, including animation and vertical drama shows. It will also facilitate its entry into new geographies beyond India. The company expects this to be its final primary funding round ahead of a potential public listing.

“This funding enables us to push beyond text into dynamic formats like animation and vertical dramas while accelerating our global expansion,” said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Pratilipi.

He added, “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating a platform where every storyteller, regardless of language or medium, can find their voice and reach millions.” Over the past year, Pratilipi has seen strong organic growth across its ecosystem. Its core online literature business is now profitable and cash flow positive. Its audio vertical — Pratilipi FM — has started to scale meaningfully, driven by increasing consumption among younger, mobile-first audiences. The company has also expanded its content offering across publishing and audio formats through the acquisitions of publishing house Westland Books and Indian multilingual podcast network IVM Podcasts.