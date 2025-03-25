Qcom player Zepto plans to raise $200-250 million ahead of IPO listing

Quick commerce player Zepto, which is eyeing an IPO, is in the process of raising $200 million–$250 million through a secondary transaction, according to sources.
The move is to increase the shareholding of domestic investors before the company goes for a listing this year. The discussions are being led by Edelweiss Financial Services and existing investor Motilal Oswal Financial Services, among others.
Out of the $250 million, around $200 million worth of shares will be allocated to domestic investors. “In order to increase domestic ownership at the company, the international players are putting out a minimum shareholding, making a kitty of nearly $200 million. The international investors will sell equity to domestic ones,” according to a source in the know. The transactions are expected to take place at a valuation of over $5 billion, same as the last round of funding.
At present, the shareholding of domestic shareholders is around 30–33 per cent. Post the fund-raise, this is expected to go up by 4–7 per cent, said the source.
Zepto declined to comment on the development.
The Y Combinator-backed firm has international investors such as General Catalyst, Epiq Capital Advisors, StepStone Group, DST Global, and Nexus Venture Partners, among others.
In an earlier exclusive interaction with Business Standard, the Zepto co-founder and chief executive officer Aadit Palicha shed light on the shareholding and fundraising plans. The interaction followed the company raising $350 million from Motilal Oswal, Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital, and other Indian investors, bringing in more domestic shareholders.
“We are over 30 per cent domestically owned after the fundraise. Kaivalya Vohra (co-founder) and I own almost 20 per cent of the company, and we will go public with around that share still with us. We are not planning to raise another fund but it might end up happening in a quarter or two. We have around $1.3 billion in cash balance, so we don’t need more primary capital. We would mostly raise secondary capital to bring on more high-quality domestic investors before the IPO,” Palicha said.
Meanwhile, the buzz of Zepto raising funds has impacted its listed competitors—Zomato and Swiggy. According to analysts, Zepto’s fresh fund-raise could intensify competition in the quick commerce space and delay the road to profitability. The shares of Zomato dropped 5.6 per cent to Rs 210, while that of Swiggy fell 4.7 per cent to end at Rs 335. At the last close, Zomato and Swiggy were valued at Rs 2.02 trillion and Rs 76,480 crore, respectively.