Swiggy Instamart takes on Amazon, Flipkart with 10-min smartphone delivery

Swiggy's quick commerce platform, Swiggy Instamart, is branching out into premium categories like electronics — a segment traditionally dominated by Amazon and Flipkart, which have been major sales drivers for these platforms.

Swiggy Instamart has announced the launch of smartphone deliveries from a wide range of top brands. Customers across 10 major cities can now get their hands on the latest iPhone 16e, along with popular Android smartphones like Samsung M35, OnePlus Nord CE, and Redmi 14C, all delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes.

Swiggy Instamart’s extensive selection of smartphones and fast delivery ensures that tech enthusiasts can access their new devices in as little as 10 minutes. The phones are already available in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune, with more coming soon.

“The Indian consumer is discerning and knows exactly what they want, and this launch is a testament to our commitment to delivering just that,” said Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Swiggy Instamart. “Whether it’s an urgent need or a long-awaited upgrade, we’re making high-quality tech purchases more convenient than ever. With just a few taps, customers can now enjoy the seamless experience of instant smartphone delivery, right at their fingertips.”

Swiggy Instamart said it delivers a seamless, user-friendly shopping experience, enabling customers to effortlessly browse, choose, and receive their smartphones in just minutes. The launch will also feature the Redmi 14C alongside models from brands such as Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, ensuring a wide range of options to meet every need and budget. Customers can also avail a 5 per cent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on orders above Rs 11,499 in the mobile phones category using ICICI Bank credit cards.

This launch comes as Swiggy Instamart continues to expand its footprint, bringing the convenience of quick commerce to more customers across the country. The platform recently expanded to 100 cities, with 32 of them added in 2025 alone. With millions of users embracing 10-minute deliveries for essentials and beyond, Instamart said it is redefining the way India shops — now expanding the same speed and convenience to smartphone purchases.

Also Read

E-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, which are planning to scale up their quick commerce (qcom) operations, may need to invest at least $1 billion each over the next two to three years to catch up with established platforms such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, according to analysts.

Qcom refers to the delivery of consumer items within 10 to 30 minutes. In August, Walmart-owned Flipkart entered the growing qcom segment with the launch of Minutes. Amazon India rolled out qcom services this year in Bengaluru on a pilot basis.

According to industry sources, 15 to 20-minute deliveries are taking a major share of sales — particularly in the grocery and household essentials categories — away from Flipkart and Amazon. Analysts said it is only a matter of time before qcom firms like Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto expand at a large scale into premium categories like electronics and fashion, which have traditionally been dominated by Amazon and Flipkart.