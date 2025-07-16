Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Embassy Reit plans to tap debt market with ₹2,000 crore bond sale

Embassy Reit plans to tap debt market with ₹2,000 crore bond sale

The real estate investment trust will look to close the funding round before the end of this month

The debt sale could attract strong demand from mutual funds as well as some insurance companies, as the notes are rated 'AAA' by Crisil.

India's Embassy Office Parks REIT is in talks with bankers to raise ₹2,000 crore ($232.79 million) via the issuance of five-year corporate bonds, three sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The real estate investment trust will look to close the funding round before the end of this month, the sources said requesting anonymity as the talks are private.

The debt sale could attract strong demand from mutual funds as well as some insurance companies, as the notes are rated 'AAA' by Crisil, they said.

The firm did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Embassy REIT will tap the bond market for the second time this year after it raised ₹7,500 crore in June through the sale of 21-month bonds at a coupon of 6.9650 per cent, payable on a quarterly basis.

 

"Since the company is targeting a larger quantum as compared to the June issue, they have gone for a slightly higher tenor to attract demand from insurance companies," one of the sources said.

The coupon on this bond issue has not been decided.

The ratings continue to factor in exposure to refinancing risks and susceptibility to volatility in the real estate sector, resulting in fluctuations in rental rates and occupancy, rating agency Crisil said.

Currently, the company has outstanding bonds worth around ₹8,500 crore, as per Crisil.

Topics : corporate bonds Embassy Reit Embassy Office Parks REIT fundings

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

