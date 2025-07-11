PhonePe captures 46.46% UPI market share in June, leading the fintech race

Fintech major PhonePe maintained its lead on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leaderboard, processing over 8.54 billion transactions and capturing a 46.46 per cent market share, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Google Pay and Paytm processed more than 6.54 billion and 1.26 billion transactions, respectively, cornering 35.56 per cent and 6.90 per cent market share on the real-time payments system.

In total, 18.39 billion UPI transactions were processed in June, a minor 1.5 per cent decline from 18.67 billion transactions recorded in May.

Comparatively newer third-party applications (TPAPs) such as Navi and Super.money processed 406.01 million and 218.96 million transactions, respectively.