PhonePe captures 46.46% UPI market share in June, leading the fintech race

PhonePe maintains its leadership on the UPI leaderboard, capturing a 46.46% market share in June, processing over 8.54 billion transactions, according to NPCI data

The NPCI also published state-wise statistics outlining UPI volumes in June. | Photo: Shutterstock
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Fintech major PhonePe maintained its lead on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leaderboard, processing over 8.54 billion transactions and capturing a 46.46 per cent market share, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
Google Pay and Paytm processed more than 6.54 billion and 1.26 billion transactions, respectively, cornering 35.56 per cent and 6.90 per cent market share on the real-time payments system.
 
In total, 18.39 billion UPI transactions were processed in June, a minor 1.5 per cent decline from 18.67 billion transactions recorded in May.
 
Comparatively newer third-party applications (TPAPs) such as Navi and Super.money processed 406.01 million and 218.96 million transactions, respectively. 
 
Navi, which received TPAP approval in 2023, had a market share of 2.21 per cent in June. Super.money cornered a 1.19 per cent share in the same month on the UPI leaderboard, having received TPAP approval in 2024.
 
The NPCI also published state-wise statistics outlining UPI volumes in June. Maharashtra’s contribution to total UPI volumes stood at 8.8 per cent, followed by Karnataka’s 5.61 per cent and Uttar Pradesh’s 5.15 per cent.
 
However, in June, a significant 41.7 per cent of the total UPI transaction volume was categorised as ‘unclassified’, a label the NPCI assigns when location data is not received by the retail payments body. 
UPI volumes in June 2025      
       
  Volume (in mn) Value (in Rs crore) % share
       
PhonePe 8,547.04 11,98,690.03 46.46
Google Pay 6,540.92 8,40,931.06 35.56
Paytm 1,269.16 1,34,171.16 6.9
Navi 406.01 21,814.51 2.21
Super.money 218.96 7,716.48 1.19
       
Source: NPCI      
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

