Trupeer raises $3 mn to automate video production for software teams

Trupeer, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to turn raw screen recordings into polished product videos, has raised $3 million in seed funding to tackle what it sees as a widespread pain point for software teams.

The round was led by RTP Global, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and more than 20 chief information officers and chief technology officers from Fortune 500 companies acting as angel investors. Salesforce Ventures joined after Trupeer won the company’s AI Pitchfield competition.

‘We built Trupeer so anyone can turn a simple recording into a polished video that’s clear, searchable, and ready to scale, without needing any professional video skills,’ said Shivali Goyal, chief executive officer and co-founder of Trupeer.

Trupeer was founded by Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta, who identified a recurring challenge across teams: product knowledge was hard to share, and even harder to scale. They experienced this firsthand—Goyal while driving digital transformation projects at BCG, and Gupta while leading large teams at fast-growing startups. That insight led to hundreds of conversations with SaaS founders, IT leaders, and customer teams, all looking for a faster, more flexible way to create high-quality product marketing and training content. The platform can produce what the company calls ‘clean, professional video in seconds’ from a single raw recording. It also offers translation capabilities across more than 50 languages, targeting global software companies needing to create content for diverse markets.

ALSO READ: SAT to deliver verdict on Smartworks Coworking IPO appeal on Wednesday ‘Trupeer is reimagining content creation by turning what was once complex, costly, and manual into a fast, automated, and scalable process,’ said Madhur Makkar, principal, RTP Global. With Trupeer, teams can drop in a rough recording of a demo, process walkthrough, or internal how-to, and the platform handles the rest. Its multi-modal AI pipeline removes filler words, generates studio-quality voiceovers, adds intelligent zooms and subtitles, tracks cursor actions, and inserts a humanlike AI avatar for engaging delivery. Alongside the video, Trupeer automatically generates step-by-step documentation with screenshots and summaries, giving users everything they need to explain a product clearly, instantly, and at scale.