VinFast ties up with BatX Energies for EV battery recycling in India

The deal marks a major step towards building a localised and sustainable battery value chain for VinFast's India operations, including its upcoming Thoothukudi factory and after-sales services

VInfast
premium
The two companies said the partnership aligns with India’s evolving EV ecosystem and strengthens both nations’ focus on circular economy solutions. (Photo: PTI)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on Friday said it had signed a strategic agreement with India’s BatX Energies to recycle, recover and repurpose high-voltage EV batteries.
 
The deal marks a major step towards building a localised and sustainable battery value chain for VinFast’s India operations, including its upcoming Thoothukudi factory and after-sales services.
 
Under the agreement, BatX Energies will handle the recovery of critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel from end-of-life batteries, ensuring they are reintegrated into the battery production cycle. The move is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of battery production and lowering dependence on raw material mining.
 
The two companies said the partnership aligns with India’s evolving EV ecosystem and strengthens both nations’ focus on circular economy solutions. The collaboration also opens doors to explore second-life battery applications, urban mining, and traceability of raw materials.   
“This partnership with BatX Energies is a meaningful step toward building a sustainable, circular battery ecosystem in India...By working with BatX, we aim to reduce resource dependency, support national priorities, and set a new benchmark for responsible innovation in electric mobility,” said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia.
 
Utkarsh Singh, CEO of BatX Energies, said: “By enabling sustainable end-of-life solutions for EV batteries, we are building infrastructure that can grow with the industry and create lasting environmental impact.”
 
The announcement comes as VinFast accelerates its India plans. It is preparing to launch two electric SUVs—VF 6 and VF 7—while rapidly scaling up operations at its Tamil Nadu plant. It has also inked partnerships with Global Assure for roadside assistance, and myTVS and RoadGrid for service and charging infrastructure.
 

Topics :Electric Vehiclesautomobile industryAuto industry

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

