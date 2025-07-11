VinFast ties up with BatX Energies for EV battery recycling in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on Friday said it had signed a strategic agreement with India’s BatX Energies to recycle, recover and repurpose high-voltage EV batteries.

The deal marks a major step towards building a localised and sustainable battery value chain for VinFast’s India operations, including its upcoming Thoothukudi factory and after-sales services.

Under the agreement, BatX Energies will handle the recovery of critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel from end-of-life batteries, ensuring they are reintegrated into the battery production cycle. The move is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of battery production and lowering dependence on raw material mining.