Flipkart offers $50 million stock buyback to employees ahead of planned IPO

Flipkart is allowing employees to cash out stock options worth millions of dollars in a liquidity event that highlights the e-commerce giant's confidence amid intensifying competition with Amazon and quick-commerce rivals.

The Walmart-owned company will let all active employees sell up to 5 per cent of stock options vested over the past three years at $174.32 per share, with payments due in August, according to an internal memo from Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard.

The ESOP buyback is valued at $50 million, with about 7,000 employees expected to benefit from the liquidity program, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm is currently valued at about $36 billion and has a total of about 22,000 employees.

Flipkart, based in India, has shared its intention to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India. It is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) expected within the next 12 to 15 months, with a valuation target of $60 billion to $70 billion, according to sources. ALSO READ: Flipkart takes quick commerce beyond metros, aims for 800 dark stores The program allows employees hired by 5 July to sell options vested between 6 July 2022 and 5 July 2025, according to the memo. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to acknowledging your contributions, and if we achieve key goals committed to the Board by the end of the year, we will unlock another 5 per cent ESOP liquidity event early next year,” said Krishnamurthy in the letter. “This isn't just about numbers — it's about pushing ourselves to go the extra mile, to innovate boldly and to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the development to Business Standard. Flipkart executed an ESOP buyback worth approximately $50 million in 2020 and a much larger buyback in 2021, worth approximately $80.5 million. In 2023, Flipkart distributed a cash payout estimated at $700 million to employees and former staff, following its corporate separation from fintech firm PhonePe. The payout was intended to compensate for the reduction in equity value stemming from the demerger. In 2025, a group of startups—including Darwinbox, Rapido, Univest, Deserve, and Even Healthcare—rolled out ESOP buybacks and liquidity programs totaling approximately $67 million, according to Entrackr. The year prior, over 20 startups collectively executed similar initiatives valued at around $200 million.

Strategic Focus In the letter, Krishnamurthy emphasised strong performance across core businesses and rapid gains in emerging segments such as quick commerce and AI-driven consumer experiences. “We have had an energetic first half, and it is heartening to see your agility and relentless execution,” he wrote. He noted that the company’s traditional e-commerce operations remain solid, while newer verticals—particularly quick commerce—are expanding rapidly. “Quick commerce continues to scale at an unprecedented pace, delivering unparalleled convenience to our customers,” he said. A key strategic focus is on capturing Gen Z consumers through next-generation shopping experiences. This includes initiatives to reimagine the customer experience for Gen Z through video-led, trend-first, and AI-driven conversational commerce. “We are breaking new ground, positioning us as innovators in a rapidly evolving market,” he said.