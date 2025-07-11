Home / Companies / Start Ups / Flipkart offers $50 million stock buyback to employees ahead of planned IPO

Flipkart offers $50 million stock buyback to employees ahead of planned IPO

Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a $50 million stock buyback to employees, signaling confidence in its upcoming IPO and promising an additional liquidity event if performance targets are met

Flipkart
Flipkart executed an ESOP buyback worth approximately $50 million in 2020 and a much larger buyback in 2021, worth approximately $80.5 million. (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Flipkart is allowing employees to cash out stock options worth millions of dollars in a liquidity event that highlights the e-commerce giant's confidence amid intensifying competition with Amazon and quick-commerce rivals.
 
The Walmart-owned company will let all active employees sell up to 5 per cent of stock options vested over the past three years at $174.32 per share, with payments due in August, according to an internal memo from Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard.
 
The ESOP buyback is valued at $50 million, with about 7,000 employees expected to benefit from the liquidity program, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm is currently valued at about $36 billion and has a total of about 22,000 employees.
 
Flipkart, based in India, has shared its intention to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India. It is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) expected within the next 12 to 15 months, with a valuation target of $60 billion to $70 billion, according to sources.
 
The program allows employees hired by 5 July to sell options vested between 6 July 2022 and 5 July 2025, according to the memo. 
 
“Looking ahead, we remain committed to acknowledging your contributions, and if we achieve key goals committed to the Board by the end of the year, we will unlock another 5 per cent ESOP liquidity event early next year,” said Krishnamurthy in the letter. “This isn't just about numbers — it's about pushing ourselves to go the extra mile, to innovate boldly and to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”
 
A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the development to Business Standard.
 
Flipkart executed an ESOP buyback worth approximately $50 million in 2020 and a much larger buyback in 2021, worth approximately $80.5 million.
 
In 2023, Flipkart distributed a cash payout estimated at $700 million to employees and former staff, following its corporate separation from fintech firm PhonePe. The payout was intended to compensate for the reduction in equity value stemming from the demerger.
 
In 2025, a group of startups—including Darwinbox, Rapido, Univest, Deserve, and Even Healthcare—rolled out ESOP buybacks and liquidity programs totaling approximately $67 million, according to Entrackr. The year prior, over 20 startups collectively executed similar initiatives valued at around $200 million.
 
Strategic Focus
 
In the letter, Krishnamurthy emphasised strong performance across core businesses and rapid gains in emerging segments such as quick commerce and AI-driven consumer experiences.
 
“We have had an energetic first half, and it is heartening to see your agility and relentless execution,” he wrote.
 
He noted that the company’s traditional e-commerce operations remain solid, while newer verticals—particularly quick commerce—are expanding rapidly. “Quick commerce continues to scale at an unprecedented pace, delivering unparalleled convenience to our customers,” he said.
 
A key strategic focus is on capturing Gen Z consumers through next-generation shopping experiences. This includes initiatives to reimagine the customer experience for Gen Z through video-led, trend-first, and AI-driven conversational commerce. “We are breaking new ground, positioning us as innovators in a rapidly evolving market,” he said.
 
Krishnamurthy called on employees to remain forward-looking amid a rapidly evolving retail landscape, emphasising the need for agility and collective ambition.
 
“Let's always remember that in an industry as dynamic and competitive as ours, past successes are a foundation for future achievements,” he said.
 
Pointing to India’s growth potential, Krishnamurthy added, “The opportunities in our country are immense. We must seize them, with agility and a shared commitment to success, forging meaningful growth for all.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

VinFast ties up with BatX Energies for EV battery recycling in India

Premium

PhonePe captures 46.46% UPI market share in June, leading the fintech race

Partners Group to acquire majority stake in Infinity Fincorp for ₹1,950 cr

Premium

Gaming firms craft new strategies to cash in on gameplay, scale reach

Premium

Khetika bets big on clean-label food chain, looks to expand to 40 cities

Topics :IPOFlipkartEsops

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story