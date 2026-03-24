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Simplilearn makes new appointments to fast-track global expansion

Simplilearn has appointed three senior leaders to strengthen marketing, business and finance functions as it accelerates global expansion and AI-led learning initiatives

Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief operating officer, Simplilearn
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Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief operating officer, Simplilearn
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
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Upskilling platform Simplilearn has appointed three senior leaders as part of its decision to accelerate the company’s global expansion. It has appointed Harish Rawat as the senior vice president of marketing, Nikhil Sinha as the vice president of business, and Saurabh Jain as the finance controller, Business Standard has learned. 
 
Currently, the company has more than 8 million learners across over 150 countries and delivers more than 1,500 live online classes every month.  
Among the fresh batch of leadership, Rawat brings over 18 years of experience across companies such as Gameskraft, Zoomcar, Lenskart, Jabong, and Nokia India, and will lead global marketing initiatives focused on brand building and learner engagement. Sinha, who has previously held leadership roles at NoBroker and Toppr, will focus on scaling commercial operations, expanding enterprise partnerships, and driving revenue growth. 
In addition, Jain, who has nearly two decades of experience across firms including Kinara Capital, Udaan, Flipkart, and Paytm, will oversee financial planning and governance to support the company’s expansion. 
Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Simplilearn, said, “The pace at which the world of work is changing with AI has made continuous learning more important than ever before. As Simplilearn continues to double down on its growth across markets, it’s important for us to strengthen leadership in areas that directly impact our scale, brand, business growth, and financial discipline.”
 
Eyes global markets
 
Simplilearn is looking to grow across key international markets and deepen its enterprise and consumer offerings. “Simplilearn’s global expansion strategy is currently focused on strengthening its presence across the United States, United Kingdom and Middle East, while continuing its focus on India,” Dalal said. 
 
In the US, the company has expanded through collaborations with universities such as Virginia Tech, UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education and the University of Michigan, as well as enterprise learning platforms such as Guild and Degreed. In the UK, the firm has partnered with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, while in the Middle East it has entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s National eLearning Center (NELC) through learning partner FutureX to provide digital upskilling initiatives across the region.
 
Over the coming year, Simplilearn also plans to expand partnerships with universities, enterprises, and government bodies. “We are focusing on expanding the leadership and degree programs by partnering with renowned universities. The company will also continue to invest in AI-based learning innovations, such as tools like Simplimentor GPT for personalised learning experiences and Simplilearn Learning Hub+ for workforce transformation in an AI-driven economy,” Dalal added. 
 
Focus on AI
 
The Blackstone-backed firm’s new appointments also come as demand for digital and AI-driven skills accelerates across industries. AI will remain a central focus of Simplilearn’s expansion plan, as industries worldwide increasingly integrate AI and automation, the company said.
 
Currently, nearly 65 per cent of Simplilearn’s global learner base is enrolled in AI-based programmes and AI and GenAI-related courses contribute close to 60 per cent of overall revenue to the company.  “The demand for professionals skilled in AI/ML, agentic AI, cybersecurity and cloud technologies is constantly rising. Simplilearn is addressing this through holistic programmes that combine live classes, capstone projects, and recognised certifications to deliver practical AI capabilities for career growth for professionals across various levels,” Dalal said.

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Topics :SimplilearnEdTechAI technology

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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