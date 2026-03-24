Simplilearn makes new appointments to fast-track global expansion

In the US, the company has expanded through collaborations with universities such as Virginia Tech, UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education and the University of Michigan, as well as enterprise learning platforms such as Guild and Degreed. In the UK, the firm has partnered with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, while in the Middle East it has entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s National eLearning Center (NELC) through learning partner FutureX to provide digital upskilling initiatives across the region.