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Conversational AI startup VerbaFlo raises $7 million led by Pi Labs

Funds will be used to expand in the US and other markets, invest in product development, and scale the team of the real estate-focused AI platform

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The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its presence in the United States and other international markets | Photo: X @VerbaFloAI
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 7:28 PM IST
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VerbaFlo, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform for real estate businesses, on Wednesday announced it has raised $7 million in a seed funding round led by Pi Labs, with participation from Haatch, Navigate Ventures, Old College Capital (University of Edinburgh’s venture investment arm), and some family offices.
 
The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its presence in the United States and other international markets, invest in product development, and scale its team globally.
 
With this round, VerbaFlo’s total funding to date has reached approximately $9 million. Founded in October 2024, the platform enables real estate owners and operators to automate leasing, operations, and resident engagement through conversational AI.
 
Commenting on the fundraise, Sayantan Biswas, founder, VerbaFlo, said, “Real estate is one of the largest industries in the world, yet much of its revenue still depends on fragmented communication across channels. We built VerbaFlo to address this by creating a purpose-built vertical AI platform for residential real estate that integrates with the systems operators already use, enabling them to automate and optimise conversations across the resident lifecycle.”
 
VerbaFlo said it serves operators across the UK and Europe and has recently expanded into the United States, with further growth underway across the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and additional European markets. Its customers include operators such as Homes for Students (HFS), Moda Living, Fusion Students, Housing Hand, Downing, and over 40 others. The platform supports conversations in more than 200 languages.
 

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Topics :Real Estate Real Estate Newsartifical intelligence

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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