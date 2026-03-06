Rozana raises ₹290 cr in Series B to scale rural retail across Bharat

Adwait Vikram Singh, co-founder, Rozana, said the company founders are committed to dedicating their lives to rural transformation. “It is a means for wealth creation not only for investors but an opportunity to create wealth for a community far away from the sector’s imagination. Our commitment through Rozana is for rural empowerment,” said Singh.

The company said India’s rural consumption market, home to nearly 12 per cent of the world’s population, is valued at over $2 trillion. Over 200 million rural households spend upwards of ₹20,000 per month across staples, FMCG, personal care, household goods, apparel, and discretionary categories. Rural consumption growth has outpaced urban growth by approximately 33 per cent for at least six consecutive quarters, and the rural consumption basket is increasingly balanced between food and non-food categories — with demand for clothing, footwear, spices, and dairy outpacing urban share in several segments.