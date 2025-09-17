Home / Companies / Start Ups / Stellaris Venture Partners to focus on consumer, AI, and deeptech

Stellaris Venture Partners to focus on consumer, AI, and deeptech

The VC firm will tap its $300 million Fund III to invest in at least 30 companies over the next three-and-a-half-year period, with different ticket sizes depending on stage

Rahul Chowdhri
premium
Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Early-stage venture capital firm Stellaris Venture Partners will tap its $300 million fund (Fund III) that closed in November last year to invest in at least 30 companies over the next three-and-a-half-year period, a senior member of the company's management said.
 
According to Rahul Chowdhri, a partner at the firm, it is currently deploying the fund's capital with a focus on three key sectors — consumer, artificial intelligence (AI), and deeptech.
 
"Currently, we are quite excited about AI, and we have made a few investments there, both on the enterprise and consumer sides. Then, we are excited about companies on the digital side, which means consumer tech businesses. And then lastly, we are interested in deeptech. So, these are the areas that we are interested in from an investment point of view," Chowdhri said.
 
From its Fund III, the firm has so far made seven investments. While four are yet to be made public, the remaining three include micro-drama (over-the-top) OTT platform FlickTV, online pharmacy company PlatinumRx, and babycare quick commerce platform Peeko.
 
Stellaris' portfolio includes companies such as the beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, Gen AI platform Dashverse, vegan lifestyle brand Zouk, electric vehicle financing platform Turno, and vision-AI powered mobile app testing platform Drizz.
 
As for average ticket sizes, Chowdhri said: "In the seed stage, we write cheques between $1-3 million. In Series A, we are comfortable writing cheques between $3-10 million. Then, we also keep following capital because we are early-stage investors and need to have reserves as well."
 
The limited partners (LPs) for the latest fund were existing and new global investors, including university endowments, foundations, pension funds, and prominent funds of funds.
 
Earlier, in 2017, Stellaris raised its first fund with an $80 million corpus and made a total of 19 investments. In 2021, it raised its second fund, which was about $225 million, and made 26 investments.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Myntra net profit jumps 18-fold as fashion ecommerce gains momentum

Simple Energy develops India's first heavy rare earth-free EV motor

EcoSoul Home secures $20 mn in funding from Accel, Bajaj Financial, others

Nothing raises $200 million from Tiger Global, Nikhil Kamath, others

Myntra partners Sourav Ganguly to launch Souragya ethnic wear brand

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology News

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story