Gupshup raises $60 million to expand Conversational AI capabilities

GupShup
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Gupshup, the conversational AI platform, has raised over $60 million in a funding round combining equity and debt financing from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital. The company did not disclose the valuation.
 
The funding will fuel the expansion of its conversational AI and messaging platform, and accelerate go-to-market execution across high-growth markets, including India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, the company said.
 
"We're at an inflection point where AI agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure, leading to extraordinary global demand for our solutions. Businesses recognise that conversational AI is driving enormous competitive advantages through superior customer experiences. This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity," said Beerud Sheth, founder and chief executive officer, Gupshup.
 
The funding will be strategically deployed to enhance sales velocity, product innovation, and deepen market presence across key verticals globally.
 
“Gupshup has turned the vision of conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand across emerging markets. With deep AI expertise, robust infrastructure, and relentless execution, Gupshup is redefining how businesses engage customers,” said Andy Goldfarb, co-founder and managing partner, Globespan Capital Partners. 
 
"Gupshup has been the market leader at every stage of industry evolution—from basic messaging to conversational AI across text and voice—which has led to consistent revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Rahul Shah, partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital.
 
The company's platform enables businesses to automate complex customer interactions while maintaining personalised, human-like conversations. Through solutions like conversational AI agents, Click to Chat Ads, AI Campaign CoPilot, Agent Assist, Personalise, and Campaign Manager, businesses can manage everything from product discovery and purchasing to customer support and retention—marking a significant evolution from traditional chatbots to autonomous agents.
 
Gupshup's platform currently powers more than 120 billion messages annually for thousands of enterprises, with advanced AI capabilities that position it as a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to implement conversational engagement at scale.

digital messaging AI systems fundings

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

