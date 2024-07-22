Swiggy Instamart boosts leadership with ex-Amazon, Flipkart executives

IPO-bound food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy said that it has added new members to its team. The appointments at Swiggy underscore the growing importance of quick commerce and Swiggy Instamart.

Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala has been appointed senior vice president (SVP) and head of product at Swiggy Instamart, the company’s quick-commerce arm. He joins from Reliance Retail, where he served as the chief product officer for JioMart, overseeing product, programme, design, analytics, and marketplace trust functions. With a career spanning over 20 years at companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Reliance, Kurnala brings extensive expertise in scaling product portfolios and leading high-performance teams. His appointment underscores Swiggy Instamart's commitment to bolstering its product strategy and enhancing customer experience in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mayank Rajvaidya joins as the vice president (VP) of fruits and vegetables, a key category for Swiggy Instamart. With nearly 20 years of experience in category management and operations, Rajvaidya previously led Amazon’s consumables private brands in India. He was instrumental in launching and expanding Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities. His expertise will elevate Swiggy Instamart’s trajectory in the fresh produce segment.

Manu Sasidharan joins Swiggy Instamart as associate vice president (AVP) of the FMCG Category. He brings over 12 years of experience, predominantly in the e-commerce sector. Previously with Flipkart and Cleartrip, Sasidharan was responsible for business development, setting up businesses, PnL management, and customer demand management.

"Businesses across Swiggy are growing positively, continually adding new categories and use cases for our consumers,” said Girish Menon, head of HR at Swiggy. “We are thrilled to welcome leaders like Himavant, Mayank, and Manu, whose experience in scaling and managing large organisations will be invaluable as we enter the next growth phase.”

Separately, Kumar Rahul, the new AVP of business development, has joined Lynk by Swiggy. Last year, Swiggy acquired Lynk, which enables leading FMCG brands to grow their retail presence through its network. Rahul has over 14 years of experience in digital transformation, marketing, and e-commerce, having worked with companies like Google, Disney+Hotstar, and Flipkart.

These developments come at a time when Bengaluru-based Swiggy has confidentially filed initial public offering (IPO) papers for Rs 10,400 crore (approximately $1.25 billion) and is likely to go public in a few weeks, according to sources.

Amazon deal

According to media reports, Amazon India is reportedly in talks with Swiggy about a potential deal with its Instamart quick commerce division. Before that, Flipkart had also explored a potential stake purchase in Swiggy as the demand for quick commerce is growing rapidly.

According to industry sources, 15-20-minute deliveries provided by players such as Zepto, Instamart, and Blinkit are taking a major portion of the sales of products away from Flipkart and Amazon.

Swiggy recently also announced its fifth employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) liquidity programme on Monday. As part of this initiative, Swiggy employees across levels and functions will have the option to receive liquidity of up to $65 million for their ESOPs.

Swiggy’s co-founders, Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, along with other employees of the firm, will be selling some shares in the company’s upcoming ESOP programme, according to industry sources. They are also doing this in the run-up to the firm's initial public offering (IPO).

Company shares will be sold as part of the ongoing secondary transactions where the firm is valued at $9.3 billion, according to the sources.

American investment firm Invesco, which led Swiggy’s previous funding round, has marginally reduced the fair value of the food delivery giant as of April 30, compared to a quarter ago.

Swiggy raised $700 million in Invesco-led funding in January 2022, which made the Indian company a decacorn (a startup valued at over $10 billion) by doubling its valuation to $10.7 billion.

Earlier this year, Invesco marked up the valuation of IPO-bound Swiggy for the third consecutive time to $12.7 billion, a 19 per cent increase from what the company was valued at during its last fundraising, according to regulatory filings.