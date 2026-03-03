Uber renews five-year Karnataka aggregator licence, valid till 2026

Ride-hailing platform Uber has received a renewal of its transport aggregator licence from the Karnataka State Transport Authority (KSTA), which allows the firm to continue operations in the state until December 30, 2026.

The licence, granted under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016, is valid for five years starting December 31, 2021. The renewal provides regulatory certainty for Uber in one of its most important Indian markets.

“We are pleased to receive our Transport Aggregator Licence in Karnataka — a state that has been one of Uber’s most important markets in India. This licence reflects our continued commitment to serving riders and drivers across the state. We remain focused on working closely with the government to strengthen a safe, reliable and technology-led mobility ecosystem for urban mobility,” an Uber spokesperson said.