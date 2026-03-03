Pronto raises $25 million to expand instant-home services across cities

“The way Indian households find and manage domestic help hasn’t really evolved. It’s still referrals, uncertainty and a lot of frustration on both sides,” said Anjali Sardana, founder and chief executive officer of Pronto. “We are very early in solving this problem and under no illusion about how much work lies ahead. But we know exactly where we are headed.”

The company said most households in urban India still find domestic help through word of mouth, neighbourhood WhatsApp groups, or a referral that comes with no guarantee the person will show up tomorrow. For the workers who provide these services — many of them women — the system is just as broken. They move between households with no fixed schedule, no certainty about next week’s income, and if something goes wrong on a job, there is rarely anybody to help.