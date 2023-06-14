Uber's India-based Eats Engg team enables voice order tracking via Alexa

“Making the food delivery experience a seamless and reliable one is of paramount importance for Uber Eats,” said Jaiteerth Patwari, Director - Eats Engineering at Uber. “This goal led us to a collaborative exercise on exploring ways to make the Uber Eats Order experience a magical one, the outcome of which ended up in Uber Eats’ integration with Alexa.”



Uber Eats’ consumers in the United States can now use their Amazon Echo devices to track the status of their orders. This was made possible by the ride-hailing firm Uber’s Eats Engineering team, based out of Hyderabad. They led the integration of Amazon’s Alexa with the Eats app, now enabling voice-assisted order tracking for eaters. The new voice-activated tracking feature unlocks real-time, hands-free order tracking for Echo users.