Zepto pilots Super Mall for high-value orders, launches diagnostics service

Zepto pilots Super Mall for high-value orders, launches diagnostics service

Zepto has begun piloting Super Mall for premium, non-grocery products and launched an in-app diagnostics service as the quick commerce platform tests new categories to improve margins

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

In a move to broaden its portfolio and enter different categories, quick commerce (qcom) platform Zepto has kicked off pilot testing of two new offerings. It is currently trialling Super Mall, a new vertical for high-value and premium products, and Zepto Diagnostics, an in-app diagnostics service under its pharma category.
 
Through these pilots, the company aims to gauge customer stickiness and measure the uptake of such services before launching them in a full-fledged manner. Currently, they are available to a limited number of cities and customers.
 
What is Zepto aiming to achieve with its Super Mall pilot?
 
According to sources in the know, with the Super Mall vertical, the qcom firm aims to tap into higher-margin categories in the face of rising competition while also striving to acquire new customers and retain the existing ones. The vertical includes non-grocery items such as home decor, electronics, and fashion. 
 

Super Mall builds on the company’s push to increase the cart size of customers. For instance, Zepto is currently giving a discount of Rs 50 on orders above Rs 1,099, Rs 150 off on orders worth more than Rs 2,299, and a Rs 200 discount on orders above Rs 2,899. Swiggy also has a Maxxsaver feature that allows consumers to unlock lower prices on orders above Rs 399.
 
How will Zepto Diagnostics strengthen its pharma category?
 
As for Zepto Diagnostics, the offering is part of the Zepto Pharmacy category. For this, the qcom platform has partnered with Orange Health Labs, a diagnostics service provider. Under this category, users can get a blood test done at home within 60 minutes, with reports being delivered in six hours. A few tests include full-body checkups, complete blood count (CBC), and thyroid function test (TFT), among others.

Topics : Zepto Supermarket E-commerce sellers

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

