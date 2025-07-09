Khetika bets big on clean-label food chain, looks to expand to 40 cities

In the arid fields of Jhinjhinyali, a village on the edge of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert, a group of farmers gathers under a shelter, eyes fixed on a screen displaying soil test results of their cumin plots. A Khetika field officer explains how shifting to Integrated Pest Management (IPM) could earn them 15 per cent more per harvest — without relying on harmful pesticides. Just two years earlier, barely 5 per cent of farmers here used IPM. Today, that number has quadrupled.

This transformation is part of Khetika’s broader strategy to build a tech-enabled, transparent supply chain in India’s staple foods sector. Through its farmer training centres, proprietary SuperKhet platform, and emerging drone technology partnerships for efficient bio-pesticide spraying, Khetika is reshaping how small farmers grow, monitor, and sell crops — offering both higher returns to growers and cleaner food to consumers. The company’s model points to a rising trend: startups blending agritech with trust-building to scale sustainable farming across India.

Launched in 2021, Khetika is a clean-label food brand offering farm-to-plate staples — free of preservatives and chemicals — across categories like pulses, spices, seeds, dry fruits, fresh batters, and chutneys. It was founded by the team behind Superzop, a 2017 digital distribution platform for kirana stores, which now serves as Khetika’s backend supply engine. “We founded Khetika to bring purity and trust back into India's food,” said company founders Dr Prithwi Singh, Darshan Krishnamurthy, and Raghuveer Allada. “Clean, chemical-free staples are a cornerstone of long-term health and wellbeing, and we believe that should be easily accessible to every Indian household.”

They launched the clean-label food brand to tackle long-standing issues in India’s staples market, including widespread adulteration, chemical use, and nutritional degradation. They identified a fragmented farm-to-consumer supply chain as the root cause, which they say compromised product quality and enabled the introduction of harmful additives. To counter this, Khetika developed an integrated supply chain centered on traditional low-temperature stone grinding, backed by stringent quality controls. The result is a platform designed to deliver preservative-free, nutrient-rich staples—positioning Khetika as a challenger to mass-market food brands reliant on industrial processing. Scaling Operations Khetika, which competes with players like Sweet Karam Coffee, Two Brothers Organic Farms, and Wingreens, is now expanding its manufacturing presence. It is deepening its integration across the agricultural supply chain as it eyes domestic growth and eventual international entry. The company currently operates manufacturing plants in four Indian states and sources ingredients directly from farmers - such as makhana exclusively from Bihar - in 14 states. Its spice production is base out of Gujarat.

The company’s proprietary SuperGRT technology underpins its quality control. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision to assess grain quality on the spot. Khetika employs low-temperature, preservative-free processing methods to preserve nutrition and flavor, emulating traditional stone grinding. It also claims distinction as the only startup in the sector with a dual supply chain model: a conventional one for dry goods and a cold chain for perishables. To meet shelf-life demands of its fresh products range — like millet batters and sprouted moong chila — Khetika operates smaller 'nano plants' in urban hubs. With facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, it aims to reach 40 Indian cities. International expansion may follow. "We are evaluating partnerships with major retailers in the Middle East, Europe, and the US," said a company representative.

Investor Interest Meanwhile, investors are taking note of the company’s growth. The firm has achieved city-level profitability and is on the cusp of overall EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) breakeven, highlighting its capital-efficient growth strategy. The company raised $18 million in a Series B round completed this month, bringing its total funding to $25 million since inception. The round saw participation from new investors — Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital - besides existing investors such as Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum Pvt. Ltd., and Shree Ram India Gums Ltd. “We believe the Indian food space is set for transformation with more consumers preferring healthy and clean food,” said Narayanan Venkitraman, head of private investments at the Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office.

Indeed, the opportunity is there for the taking. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2033, according to research firm IMARC. The growth is fueled by rising demand for clean-label, natural, and functional foods, as health-conscious Indian consumers grow wary of artificial additives and synthetic ingredients. The latest capital infusion will be used to expand manufacturing across new locations, enabling entry into 40 additional cities. The company also plans to invest in brand-building initiatives while maintaining positive unit economics. “We will remain profitable on a per-unit basis and expect to become overall profitable next year,” said the company.